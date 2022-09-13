Terry Bryant Announces Investigation of Medications Containing Acetaminophen Taken During Pregnancy

Medical research shows a connection between use of acetaminophen by women during pregnancy and their children's diagnosis of autism and ADHD.

HOUSTON, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law is investigating potential claims on behalf of pregnant users of over-the-counter medications containing acetaminophen.

The investigation concerns mothers who took acetaminophen during pregnancy and whose children have diagnosed disabilities including autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The law firm seeks to investigate cases for those pregnant women who took acetaminophen at least once per week during the second or third trimester.

Several published medical research studies in journals such as JAMA Pediatrics, JAMA Psychiatry, and Nature show a connection between the use of medications containing acetaminophen by pregnant women and the development of neuro-behavioral disorders like autism and ADHD in their children. These scientists found the chance of a child's having such a condition is significantly higher when their mother used products with acetaminophen during the second and third trimesters of their pregnancy.

While the law firm is investigating those who used Tylenol® during pregnancy, other brands of acetaminophen are also a focus. The medication is primarily used to treat pain and fever, so many cold and flu medications containing acetaminophen may also have caused onset of autism and ADHD in children.

Attorney Terry Bryant says, "A failure to warn users of dangers caused by these medications may have led to a lifetime of struggle for thousands of families. Hopefully, our efforts will help convince manufacturers to change their labeling."

Negligence has a role in potential lawsuits because the manufacturers knew of these potential risks to pregnant women, but continued to market the medications as safe for use during pregnancy.

"It's a tragedy that so many children will develop disorders requiring treatment and that will affect them for the rest of their lives. A simple label change could have help prevent that," says Bryant.

Currently, multiple lawsuits related to the use of acetaminophen by pregnant women are pending and await a ruling on whether they can be joined in a class action lawsuit, also termed multi-district litigation. If this ruling comes through, the number of cases will quickly increase.

About Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law

Founded in 1985, the award-winning Houston plaintiffs' law firm is led by attorney Terry Bryant, a former judge. With 35 years of legal experience in Houston, the law firm handles a wide range of cases, including drug injuries. Attorney Terry Bryant has been recognized by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, the Better Business Bureau, and several other legal and community organizations.

