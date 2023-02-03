Terry Costa's 27th Annual Fashion Show and Modeling Competition

Terry Costa is looking for the next face of Prom Fashion with its free-to-enter competition

DALLAS, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Terry Costa has made it its goal to make dreams within reach for ladies in the DFW area and ladies willing to make the trip. This applies to finding the perfect dress for any occasion and dreams of becoming a model. For the past 27 years, Terry Costa has been offering free modeling competitions to the community. Young ladies ages 13 to 25 have the chance to become the face of Prom Fashion. After attending the two mandatory rehearsals, girls will compete for a $1,000 scholarship, $500 Terry Costa gift certificate, and a one year modeling contract with Terry Costa! The mandatory rehearsals are on January 29th from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and February 2nd from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., and the fashion show and competition are on Sunday, February 5th at 7:30 p.m.

"We want to help empower, teach poise, and build self confidence in young ladies in our community," Creative Director and Executive Buyer, Sergio Armas said. "This is an open, free to enter competition because we want every girl to feel welcomed."

For those unfamiliar with modeling or uncomfortable walking in heels, there's no need to worry. On January 29th from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. models will get an introduction- including a modeling walk-through and complete their first rehearsal. February 2nd from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. will be a second dress rehearsal to ensure all models are prepared and confident, followed by a photoshoot. Terry Costa team members and models will be with the ladies in the competition every step of the way, teaching, encouraging, and watching them grow. Models in the competition will get to show off their beauty and skills in the fashion show on Sunday, February 5th at 7:30 p.m.

"We usually have 50 participants from local schools and colleges," Terry Costa Owner and CEO, Tina Loyd said. "It's exciting watching these young ladies become more empowered."

Terry Costa offers two separate modeling opportunities to young ladies with its #TCBabes influencer program and the modeling competition. Both are ways Terry Costa rewards young ladies for their hard work and builds community confidence. In addition to the modeling opportunities, new and recurring guests can have their dreams within reach by walking in Terry Costa during open hours or visiting its website . For any questions about the modeling competition , please email [email protected] . All updates about events can be found on Terry Costa's Prom Instagram and Tik Tok .

About Terry Costa

Terry Costa is the premier retailer for Prom, Homecoming, Weddings, and other special events. Despite being a small business, it offers the largest selection of prom, homecoming and pageant dresses in Texas. Additionally, for the past 30 years, Terry Costa has provided the DFW area with the perfect dresses and unforgettable buying experiences. With a dedicated and empowered team, Terry Costa has an unending commitment to creating "dreams within reach."

Terry Costa is open seven days a week and always welcomes walk-ins. Additional information about Terry Costa and the wide selection of dresses can be found on the website , Bridal Instagram , Prom Instagram , Tik Tok , and Pinterest

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Kennedy Austin

Terry Costa Intern

972-385-6100

[email protected]

SOURCE Terry Costa