Terry Emerson Appointed President and Chief Operating Officer of Mammoth Holdings

DALLAS, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Holdings LLC, America's premier express car wash platform, announced the appointment of Terry Emerson as President and Chief Operating Officer. Most recently as Senior Vice President of Express Oil Change and Tire Engineers, Terry brings over 20 years of distinguished leadership in the automotive and retail sectors, punctuated by a commitment to team development and best-in-class customer service.

Terry Emerson, President and Chief Operating Officer, Mammoth Holdings

"Terry Emerson will play a pivotal role in refining Mammoth's go-to-market strategy as we continue to expand our presence in a highly competitive industry," said Dave Hoffmann, Chairman and CEO of Mammoth Holdings. "His leadership will further strengthen our commitment to operational excellence and a performance-driven culture."

"I'm thrilled to join the dynamic management team built by Dave Hoffmann," said Terry Emerson. "Mammoth is primed to embrace huge opportunity in the express car wash sector and I'm excited to add my passion for building high-performance teams that deliver sustainable growth."

At Express Oil Change and Tire Engineers, Emerson was instrumental in guiding the company's growth over the past decade from 150 to 2,300 locations across multiple platforms through strategic greenfield development and M&A—all while nurturing a company culture rooted in positivity and shared values. Emerson's leadership philosophy – centered on mentorship, open dialogue, and leading by example – consistently drove team excellence and resulted in the lowest employee turnover rates across the organization.

Emerson led many specific initiatives at Express Oil Change and Tire Engineers that contributed to the company's growth. He launched and led the Ascend Leadership Workshop, a program designed to cultivate leaders at all levels of the organization and embed mission, vision, and values in a scalable and sustainable way during a period of rapid expansion.

Emerson also founded the recruitment, development, and retention department, which became a cornerstone in scaling the company effectively. His development of the Vehicle Service Professional standard operating process significantly boosted mechanical and tire service revenues and profits. Additionally, he revolutionized operational oversight through the implementation of electronic store evaluations and focus reporting, providing unmatched transparency and enhancing performance metrics.

"Terry's vision for leadership is devising creative growth strategies, empowering teams, and cultivating an environment where success is both shared and amplified at every level," said Dave Hoffmann.

Emerson also brings experience from previous roles at Bridgestone and TBC Corporation. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Management/Computer Information Systems from Park University. Additionally, his dedication to service extends beyond the professional sphere. He actively volunteers with the Special Olympics and youth sports, embodying a lifelong commitment to teamwork and community.

Mammoth Holdings is the first car wash platform formed by industry insiders. Mammoth is customer-focused operationally; operator-focused in its approach to acquisitions; and seeks to be the partner-of-choice for car wash operators who desire liquidity, growth capital, and a tax-deferred equity investment opportunity. The company recently announced the opening of its 150th site.

Mammoth Holdings' multi-brand portfolio includes Busy Bee Car Wash, Coastal Carwash, Finish Line Car Wash, Galaxies Express Car Wash, In & Out Express Carwash, Jax Kar Wash, Lulu's Express Car Wash, Marc-1 Car Wash, Mr. Squeaky Car Wash, Pals Carwash, Pitstop Car Wash, PureMagic Carwash, Silverstar Car Wash, Speedy Clean Car Wash, Suds Car Wash, Swifty Car Wash, Today's Car Wash, Ultra Car Wash, Wash Me Fast, Wash-N-Go Express Car Wash, and Wiggy Wash.

Mammoth has significant growth capital available and is actively seeking acquisitions and development opportunities.

In October 2018, Mammoth partnered with Red Dog Equity LLC, an Atlanta-based private equity firm, which, through its partnership with Tom Pritzker's family business interests (advised by The Pritzker Organization), provided the equity for Mammoth Holdings' corporate development initiatives. In December 2022, Mammoth sold a minority stake to CCMP Growth Advisors that provided Mammoth with additional capital to pursue building new units and making acquisitions.

Oak Hill Advisors provides Mammoth Holdings' debt financing through its direct lending partnership with BMO Capital Markets.

About Mammoth Holdings

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Mammoth Holdings, LLC operates 150 conveyor car washes under the Busy Bee Car Wash, Coastal Carwash, Finish Line Car Wash, Galaxies Express Car Wash, In & Out Express Carwash, Jax Kar Wash, Lulu's Express Car Wash, Marc-1 Car Wash, Mr. Squeaky Car Wash, Pals Carwash, Pitstop Car Wash, PureMagic Carwash, Silverstar Car Wash, Speedy Clean Car Wash, Suds Car Wash, Swifty Car Wash, Today's Car Wash, Ultra Car Wash, Wash Me Fast, Wash-N-Go Express Car Wash, and Wiggy Wash brands in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah.

Mammoth Holdings was founded by Gary Dennis and Chip Hackett in 2002. To learn more, please visit mammothholdings.com.

About Red Dog Equity

Red Dog Equity LLC is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market companies poised for strong growth in partnership with driven, entrepreneurial business leaders ("Red Dogs"). To learn more, please visit reddogequity.com.

About The Pritzker Organization

The Pritzker Organization is the merchant bank for the business interests of the Tom Pritzker family. Additional information can be found at pritzkerorg.com.

About CCMP Growth Advisors

CCMP Growth Advisors, LP ("CCMP Growth") is a New York based growth-oriented private equity firm focused on making lead buyout and growth equity investments in middle-market companies in the Consumer and Industrial sectors primarily in North America. CCMP Growth leverages the deep investment experience of its team to identify high growth companies in transition, and partners with management to help each platform scale through strategic and operational support.

SOURCE Mammoth Holdings