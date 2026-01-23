Terry Glen Adams Announces the Release of New Album, Country Music

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Country singer-songwriter Terry Glen Adams announced today the release his new album, Country Music, a deeply personal collection of songs rooted in lived experience, regional storytelling, and a stripped-down approach to modern country music.

Written over several years, the album draws from everyday moments—back roads, long nights, hard conversations, and the quiet clarity that comes with time. Rather than chasing trends, Adams focused on honest songwriting, favoring emotional accuracy over polish and allowing each song to stand on its own.

Terry Glen Adams :: Country Music "Country Music" Album Cover Artwork

"This is a record about coming and going—leaving home, sometimes finding your way back, and fighting for the future without letting go of the past. This is an album, not just a collection of songs. The themes run through it, and so do the characters, showing up heartbroken in one song, lovestruck in another, wiser in one moment, and lost in the next," said Adams.

Musically, the album blends traditional country sensibilities with understated, contemporary production, putting the emphasis on lyrics, melody, and storytelling. Themes of love, loss, perseverance, and reflection run throughout the record, offering listeners something both familiar and deeply personal.

The album will be available on all major streaming platforms today. Additional details, including select track releases and live appearances, will be announced in the coming weeks. More information and downloadable assets at: morris.agency/terry-glen-adams.

About Terry Glen Adams

Terry Glen Adams is a Knoxville, Tennessee–based country artist whose music is shaped by Southern roots, real-world experience, and a commitment to straightforward storytelling. A Navy veteran, his work reflects a respect for classic country traditions while remaining grounded in the present.

Release Date: January 23, 2026

Genre: Country

Location: Knoxville, TN

Website: terryglenadams.com

Inquiries:

Chuck Morris, Morris Group LLC

865-637-9869, [email protected]

