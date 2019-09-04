MCDONOUGH, Ga., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Terry L. Sharpe, M.D. is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Medical Professional in the field of Medicine in recognition of her role as Founder and Doctor at Bella Dermatology LLC.

Utilizing the latest innovations in technology to assist patients with their daily skincare needs, Bella Dermatology LLC provides treatment for Acne, Eczema, Rashes, Melanoma, Rosacea, Warts & much More. Dedicated to providing their clients with the quality care that they deserve, the dermatology practice understands the sensitive nature of their clients' needs and ensures that they receive optimal service in both a professional and timely manner. The team at Bella Dermatology is equipped in handling their patient's various skincare needs, making sure they are able to assist them in making an informed and educated decision every step of the way.

With over thirty years of experience in the field of Medicine, Dr. Terry L. Sharpe has established herself as a prominent professional in the field. As a licensed dermatologist, Dr. Sharpe specializes in pediatric and adult medical dermatology. In her current capacity as Founder and Director, Dr. Sharpe is well versed in the areas of providing exams, diagnoses, and treatments of all disorders that affect your skin. Dr. Sharpe is also trained in cancer screening and pediatrics.

While pursuing her educational endeavors, Dr. Sharpe earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Stanford University. Thereafter, Dr. Sharpe would go on to obtain her Medical Doctor degree from the University of San Francisco and completed her residency from Boston City.

To further enhance her professional development, Dr. Sharpe is a distinguished fellow of several elite organizations including AMA and AAD.

Charitable to various organizations, Dr. Sharpe is heavily involved in the local community and passionate about pediatrics and cancer.

When she is not working, Dr. Sharpe enjoys spending quality time with her daughter, Malia.

For more information, please visit https://www.belladermatologyllc.com/

