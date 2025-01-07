Terry McDonald, SE, PE, Named CEO of Klein & Hoffman

CHICAGO, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Klein & Hoffman (K&H), a leader in structural engineering and architectural consulting, proudly announces Terry McDonald, SE, PE, as new Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2025. With 24 years of experience in the industry, including 20 years with K&H, Terry brings a wealth of expertise, leadership, and a deep understanding of the firm's mission and values to his new role.

Klein & Hoffman. Photo by Chris Guillen Photography.

Terry joined K&H in 2004 rising from a project engineer to managing the firm's structural engineering group, overseeing key projects, and contributing to the company's strategic growth as a member of the firm's board of directors for 8 years. As Principal, he played a pivotal role in major adaptive reuse, structural repair and renovation projects, delivering innovative solutions and bolstering K&H's reputation for excellence.

Notable projects led by Terry include major initiatives at Chicago Union Station, such as the Great Hall Restoration, the Amtrak Metropolitan Lounge, and the adaptive reuse of the Old Fred Harvey Restaurant. His work also includes the stabilization of the Historic Old Joliet Prison, the ongoing Experience Master Plan Renovation of the John G. Shedd Aquarium, major tenant buildouts at the Merchandise Mart, 151 North Franklin, and 55 East Monroe in Chicago. He has also contributed to structural improvements for iconic commercial buildings, including the Wrigley Building and the Chicago Board of Trade Building.

Many of Terry's projects have earned the firm awards and recognition from respected organizations and publications such as the Structural Engineers Association of Illinois (SEAOI) and the International Concrete Repair Institute (ICRI), highlighting his technical expertise and ability to address complex structural engineering challenges.

Terry holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering with a specialty in structures from Purdue University and is a licensed Structural Engineer in Illinois and a Professional Engineer in multiple states. Terry is an active member of the American Concrete Institute (ACI) and International Concrete Repair Institute (ICRI), contributing to ACI Committees 362 (Parking Structures) and 546 (Repair of Concrete). Additionally, Terry ramped up K&H's initiative in utilizing drones for building inspection and is himself a certified FAA Part 107 Remote Pilot.

Reflecting on his appointment, Terry said, "Leading Klein & Hoffman into its next chapter is an incredible honor. I am dedicated to building on our legacy of innovation and excellence, fostering growth, and delivering unparalleled solutions for our clients."

Homa Ghaemi, who will remain with the firm as a Senior Principal and continue serving on the Board of Directors, expressed her confidence in Terry's leadership, stating, "Terry's strategic vision, technical expertise, and dedication to K&H make him the ideal leader to guide the firm into the future. His ability to build strong relationships and deliver exceptional results will continue to propel K&H forward."

As CEO, Terry aims to expand K&H's services into emerging markets, leverage technology to improve client outcomes, and foster a culture of collaboration and innovation.

About Klein & Hoffman

Klein & Hoffman is a leader in structural & architectural engineering services, specializing in building envelope and infrastructure rehabilitation. With a legacy of excellence spanning over 70 years, K&H remains dedicated to delivering innovative, efficient, and creative solutions for its clients. For more information about Klein & Hoffman, visit kleinandhoffman.com.

