Terry Williams Churning Out Record Residential Sales at MG Moving

A Southern California native, Terry moved to the Northern Virginia Region and went to school with fellow MG Moving employees and has been leading residential sales for the organization for 12 years. While he sometimes misses the old company logo, Terry is excited about the changes taking place since the company has rebranded and sees the value in the enhanced services and degree of professionalism.

"Recent investments into the MG Moving brand will only help the already strong relationships I have with referral partners," says Williams. "I can sell the services but ultimately it is the team that coordinates and moves my clients that define the customer experience, and the quality of hires and additional training we have invested in as a company this year have been exceptional."

MG Moving Customer Services manager Evan Brady has plenty to say about working with Terry and the effect he has on others in the company. "Terry demonstrates leadership through his actions that make the moving process easier for everyone. Consistently selling more than 4 million dollars of residential moves in a year and not being too busy to attend to small details and do things the right way sets a high watermark for all of us," says Brady.

90% of Terry's moves originate from top producers in the real estate industry and he makes himself available to them at any time and all the time. "I am 100% always available for the many real estate professionals I am fortunate to work with," says Williams. "I always answer the phone and jump on whatever they need whether it's late at night or early on the weekend."

Andy Lopez, Director of Marketing at MG, is extremely impressed with Terry Williams and understands that success begets more success. "What Terry accomplishes is amazing and the lengths he goes to keep customers and partners happy is legendary. Recently Terry showed up with a chainsaw to cut up a tree that had fallen in a customer's driveway that was making a move difficult."

MG Moving will post double digit revenue growth this year totaling between 25-30 million at a time when a large percentage of moving companies are calling it quits. MG is actively looking to expand between the Virginia and Florida locations it currently has and counts on leaders like Terry Williams to make that happen.

"While I specialize in Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C., I am enthusiastic about the arrival of Steve Kuhn as the MG CEO and recognize what he brings to the table in the way of growth and expansion," says Williams. "I look forward to being a part of it and growing with the company. The team that I work with at MG is amazing and becoming more so all the time."

Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram or visit our website at www.mgmoving.com

SOURCE MG Moving Services