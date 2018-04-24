Terry Woodward to lead Healthcare Private Equity Association (HCPEA)

HCPEA's members include some of the most respected private equity firms in the field. Combined, they represent one of the world's largest portfolios of privately-held healthcare-related businesses, encompassing services, products, diagnostics, distribution, pharmaceuticals and IT, among other segments. The Association will be holding its inaugural HCPEA Healthcare Forum for senior investment professionals and executives this June in Park City, Utah.

"The HCPEA Board could not be more enthusiastic in naming Terry as our next President at such an exciting time for both our association and the healthcare industry," said Dr. Craig Frances, HCPEA President and Managing Director at Summit Partners. "Terry has been a very valuable and engaged HCPEA Board member and will be a truly outstanding leader of our organization in the years to come."

In 2009, Dr. Woodward co-founded the healthcare private equity practice at Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, which has helped leading executives and exceptional physicians to build industry-leading companies, including Heartland Dental, PetVet Care Centers, INC Research and Baybridge Senior Living.

Prior to private equity, Dr. Woodward led the global venture capital and growth equity practice at Ontario Teachers'. Before that, Dr. Woodward led R&D and corporate development at early commercial and development-stage life sciences companies in the U.S. He has been a HCPEA director since 2014.

"The need for global healthcare leaders to work together to provide better care at lower costs is becoming increasingly important," said Dr. Woodward. "Healthcare private equity investing, exemplified by our members, has a long history of creating industry leading companies by focusing on leadership, quality of care, and cost containment. I am proud to work with the HCPEA board and Executive Director, Karen Kajmo, to help our members succeed."

ABOUT HCPEA

The Healthcare Private Equity Association (HCPEA) is a nonprofit trade association whose mission it is to support the reputation, knowledge and relationships of the healthcare private equity community. Its member firms are passionate about healthcare and are committed to building successful enduring businesses that "do well" while "doing good." As well as capital, our members bring industry knowledge, broad networks, and deep expertise to help companies grow, create jobs, and deliver high-quality healthcare. Collectively, HCPEA member firms have over $1 trillion in AUM and have started 1500+ healthcare businesses.

