Terso Solutions Announces 2020 Tradeshow Participation

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Terso Solutions, the leading provider of automated inventory management solutions for tracking high-value medical and scientific products in healthcare and life science, announced today it will be exhibiting for the first time at the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) Annual Meeting, the world's largest educational-based meeting of orthopedic surgeons and allied health professionals. In addition to this major exhibition, Terso has announced its calendar of tradeshows for 2020.

"We will be showcasing a number of our RFID-enabled enclosures and mobile solutions at each of the 2020 shows," said John Kuehl, Sr. Product Manager, Hardware at Terso Solutions. "Our focus is always to spread awareness of RFID technology and gain understanding of people's inventory needs…We are there to help define, determine, and even develop custom solutions if necessary- because we know that full inventory control is possible."

March 9 – 12 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition, Orlando, FL

March 12 – 13 LogiMed USA, San Diego, CA

March 24 – 26 AAOS Annual Meeting, Orlando, FL

October 6 – 7 LogiMed EU, Netherlands

Terso's RFID-enabled solutions can also be seen in its partners' booths at several conferences and tradeshows over the course of 2020 - including the Association for Health Care Resource & Materials Management (AHRMM), OR Manager, Medical Device Supply Chain Council, and American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.

Updates will be posted on Terso Solutions Facebook and LinkedIn platforms, as well as the company website.

For more information on this topic, email marketing@tersosolutions.com.

About Terso Solutions

Terso Solutions, Inc. is backed by 14 years of RFID product development and implementation experience. Our product line includes RAIN RFID cabinets, refrigerators, freezers (-20C to -80C), smart stock rooms, and mobile solutions. Terso has deployed over 3,200 RAIN RFID-enabled sensors worldwide. Headquartered in Madison, WI, Terso Solutions is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Promega Corporation.

SOURCE Terso Solutions, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.tersosolutions.com

