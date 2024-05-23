Tertiary Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market to Reach $67.3 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meticulous Research®—a leading global market research company, published a research report titled, "Tertiary Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market by Type (Membrane Filtration, UV Radiation, Chlorination, Ozonization, Activated Carbon, and Ion Exchange), Application (Municipal and Industrial), and Geography—Global Forecast to 2031", the global tertiary water and wastewater treatment technologies market is projected to reach $67.3 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 18.4% from 2024 to 2031.

The growth of this market is attributed to the rapid population growth and urbanization, lack of freshwater resources, and increasing prevalence of waterborne diseases. However, high installation, maintenance, and operating costs restrain market growth. The growing demand for energy-efficient and advanced water treatment technologies is expected to create significant opportunities for this market. However, upgrading and repairing aging water infrastructure pose challenges to market growth.

The global tertiary water and wastewater treatment technologies market is segmented by type, application, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the regional and country-level markets.

The key players profiled in the global tertiary water and wastewater treatment technologies market study include Suez Environment S.A. (France), Veolia Environment SA (France), Xylem, Inc. (U.S.), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (U.S.), Evoqua Water Technologies Corporation (U.S.), 3M Company, Inc. (U.S.), Pentair plc (U.K.), Calgon Carbon Corporation (U.S.), Kurita Water Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Bio-Microbics, Inc. (U.S.), ASIO, spol. s r.o. (Czech Republic), Scinor Water America, LLC (U.S.), Elgressy Engineering Services Ltd. (Israel), Outotec Oyj (Finland), Blue Eden CleanTech Solutions, Inc. (Canada), Membracon Ltd. (U.K.), Lamor Corporation Ab (Finland), and Ozone Tech Systems (Sweden).

Based on type, the global tertiary water and wastewater treatment technologies market is segmented into membrane filtration, reverse osmosis, ultraviolet (UV) radiation, chlorination, ozonization, activated carbon, ion exchange, electrochemical water treatment technology, and other treatment technologies. In 2024, the membrane filtration segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global tertiary water and wastewater treatment technologies market. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the rising health awareness among consumers, growing emphasis on reducing the usage of chemicals in water treatment, and effective purification and reduced cost of operations offered by membrane filtration technology.

The membrane filtration technology is used to separate and purify specific components from the rest of the mixture. Membranes are becoming increasingly popular in producing potable drinking water from the ground, surface, and seawater sources and the tertiary (advanced) treatment of wastewater and desalination. Over the last decade, membrane filtration has been among the most used technologies for water treatment. Different types of membranes allow the passage of solutes and other elements depending on their nature, ionic charge, or size. Reverse osmosis (RO) membranes, microfiltration (MF) membranes, ultrafiltration (UF) membranes, and nanofiltration (NF) membranes are widely used in tertiary water and wastewater treatments.

Based on application, the global tertiary water and wastewater treatment technologies market is segmented into municipal and industrial. In 2024, the municipal segment is expected to account for the largest share of the tertiary water and wastewater treatment technologies market. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the governments' growing focus on water quality and public health, the growing number of water treatment projects, especially in Asian countries, and the aging existing infrastructure in developed countries.

However, the industrial segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to increasing industrialization and urbanization, declining freshwater resources, increasing energy demand across the globe, and a rising focus on water quality and public health. The increasing prevalence of water-borne diseases, growth in industrial demand, and stringent governmental regulations on treating industrial wastewater also support the growth of this market.

Based on geography, the global tertiary water and wastewater treatment technologies market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2024, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the tertiary water and wastewater treatment technologies market. Asia-Pacific's large share is attributed to the region's rapid population growth and urbanization, rising demand for the advanced treatment of residential water, advances in membrane technology, increased environmental deterioration, limited availability of water resources, and public sector organizations' increasing investments in water infrastructure.

Scope of the Report

Tertiary Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market, by Type

Membrane Filtration

Reverse Osmosis

UV Radiation

Chlorination

Ozonization

Activated Carbon

lon Exchange

Electrochemical Water Treatment Technology

Other Tertiary Treatment Technologies

Tertiary water and wastewater treatment technologies Market, by Application

Municipal Applications

Industrial Applications Manufacturing Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Power Energy Pulp and Paper Mining Petrochemicals Semiconductors Other Industrial Applications



Tertiary Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Indonesia Australia Malaysia Vietnam Philippines Singapore Taiwan New Zealand Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain France Poland Switzerland Sweden Belgium Denmark Rest of Europe

Latin America Brazil Chile Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates (UAE) Kuwait Iran South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

&

SOURCE Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.