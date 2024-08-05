Terumo Establishes Corporate Venture Capital "Terumo Ventures"

TOKYO, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Terumo Corporation (TSE: 4543) today announced that it has established "Terumo Ventures," a Corporate Venture Capital (CVC) organization responsible for leading the Group's venture investments, as a department within Terumo Americas Holding, Inc.

Terumo Ventures operates in global innovation hubs around the world, such as Massachusetts and California in the United States, and invests US$ 75 million over the next five years in early-stage companies primarily in the fields of cardiovascular disease treatment, chronic disease treatment, and digital technologies. This will enable Terumo to enhance its access to innovative technologies and business ideas from start-ups, promote open innovation, and pursue synergies with its internal R&D efforts.

Terumo has been building relationships with medtech start-ups by investing in venture capital funds in the United States and China since 2013. With the establishment of the CVC, the company will further increase its agility in identifying, evaluating, and executing venture investments, while accelerating the speed of acquiring cutting-edge technologies and developing a robust M&A target pipeline for future growth.

With the 5-Year Growth Strategy "GS26" and its long-term vision of "From Devices to Solutions," Terumo is committed to delivering innovative and comprehensive solutions to various medical challenges and unmet needs.

As part of this effort, the company has been working to strengthen its innovation capabilities. This includes the introduction of the new director position in charge of innovation in April 2024. The position centrally manages innovation-related functions across the company, such as R&D, intellectual property, clinical development, digital transformation, and venture investment, and facilitates cross-functional collaboration.

Going forward, Terumo will continue to enhance its ability to create innovation through a combination of internal development and partnerships with external parties to further expand the value it provides to society.

For more information on Terumo Ventures, please visit https://www.terumo.com/terumo-ventures.

Terumo (TSE:4543) is a global leader in medical technology and has been committed to "Contributing to Society through Healthcare" for 100 years. Based in Tokyo and operating globally, Terumo employs more than 30,000 associates worldwide to provide innovative medical solutions in more than 160 countries and regions. The company started as a Japanese thermometer manufacturer, and has been supporting healthcare ever since. Now, its extensive business portfolio ranges from vascular intervention and cardio-surgical solutions, blood transfusion and cell therapy technology, to medical products essential for daily clinical practice such as transfusion systems, diabetes care, and peritoneal dialysis treatments. Terumo will further strive to be of value to patients, medical professionals, and society at large.

