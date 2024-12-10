Terumo Health Outcomes and Medis Medical Imaging Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Cardiovascular Care

– Collaboration combines Terumo's ePRISM™ precision medicine software platform with Medis' QFR® technology –

SOMERSET, N.J., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Terumo Health Outcomes (THO), a division of Terumo Interventional Systems (TIS), and Medis Medical Imaging, a leading cardiac imaging software company, announced today that they have entered into a strategic partnership, in the United States, to enhance cardiovascular care through the utilization of both ePRISM – Terumo's proprietary clinical decision support platform – and Medis' Quantitative Flow Ratio (QFR) technology, a non-invasive software solution designed to assess angiography-derived coronary physiology. The use of ePRISM and Medis QFR will be piloted at selected clinical sites, leveraging real-time data from electronic health records to provide prospective insights to help enhance patient care.

THO's partnership with Netherlands-based Medis Medical Imaging represents a significant step in enhancing clinical decision support capabilities, streamlining workflows and, most importantly, improving patient outcomes by providing interventional cardiologists with precise anatomical and physiological assessments of coronary artery disease (CAD).

More than 60 million people currently suffer from coronary artery disease (CAD) worldwide1. Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) is a common method for treatment and management of patients with CAD. As Medis QFR is an angiographic image-based approach, it eliminates the need for a more invasive wire-based approach in assessing coronary physiology. It is also capable of evaluating multiple areas from the same images versus the wire-based approach which is vessel- and often lesion-specific. This can potentially increase efficiency and safety while reducing procedure time.

The FAVOR trials, performed in the EU, have proven the efficacy of the Medis QFR solution in practical use during and after an interventional procedure. The FAVOR III China trial demonstrated a 34% reduction in major adverse cardiac events (MACE) in a one-year follow-up of patients treated with Medis QFR-guided versus standard angiography-guided procedures, and similar results were obtained after two years2. The FAVOR Trials, which used the first-generation QFR technology, demonstrated high accuracy compared to the pressure wire. This led to Medis QFR being approved and reimbursed in Japan, and included in the 2024 ESC guidelines for chronic coronary syndromes with a Class I recommendation. The PIONEER IV trial, a 2,540-patient study, aims to evaluate the superiority of the next-generation QFR technology – for both pre- and post-procedure stenting recommendations – which will be integrated with THO's ePRISM platform.

"This collaboration underscores Terumo's commitment to building an innovative care operating system that not only improves clinical outcomes but also streamlines the entire care pathway," said Ryan Graver, Senior Divisional Vice President, THO. "By utilizing our ePRISM platform alongside Medis' QFR technology and TIS' devices, we are equipping clinicians with a comprehensive suite that enhances procedural efficiency and patient outcomes. Together, we are redefining what's possible in cardiovascular care."

"At Medis Medical Imaging, we are thrilled to partner with Terumo Health Outcomes to push the boundaries of cardiovascular imaging and decision support," said Maya Barley, CEO of Medis Medical Imaging. "This collaboration provides a comprehensive solution that enhances diagnostic accuracy and treatment planning. It highlights our dedication to improving patient care through innovation, working together with our worldwide network of partners."

THO is a division of TIS, which offers a portfolio of high-quality interventional devices that complement the predictive insights offered by the ePRISM platform. While ePRISM assists clinicians in identifying patient risk and optimizing treatment strategies, the advanced tools from TIS support procedural efficiency, contributing to improved patient outcomes. This combination assists clinicians to make more informed decisions, facilitating smoother procedures and potentially reducing hospital costs and recovery times.

1 Tijn P.J. Jansen et al., Assessing Microvascular Dysfunction in Angina with Unobstructed Coronary Arteries. JACC 2021. 2 Xu B., Tu S., Song L., Jin Z., Yu B., Fu G., Zhou Y., Wang J., Chen Y., Pu J., et al. Angiographic quantitative flow ratio-guided coronary intervention (FAVOR III China): A multicentre, randomised, sham-controlled trial. Lancet. 2021;398:2149–2159. doi: 10.1016/S0140-6736(21)02248-0

About Terumo Health Outcomes

Combining best-in-class care pathway consulting services with proven, state-of-the-art ePRISM precision medicine software platform, Terumo Health Outcomes (www.terumohealthoutcomes.com), a division of Terumo Interventional Systems, partners with clinicians and hospitals to deliver enhanced patient outcomes and operational efficiencies. The predictive power of ePRISM allows Terumo to deliver innovative digital solutions, providing clinicians with comprehensive, predictive patient analytics and critical data to help support treatment at the point of care – ultimately lowering the cost of healthcare delivery.

About Terumo

Terumo (TSE:4543) is a global leader in medical technology and has been committed to "Contributing to Society through Healthcare" for over 100 years. Based in Tokyo and operating globally, Terumo employs more than 30,000 associates worldwide to provide innovative medical solutions in more than 160 countries and regions. The company started as a Japanese thermometer manufacturer and has been supporting healthcare ever since. Now, its extensive business portfolio ranges from vascular intervention and cardio-surgical solutions, blood transfusion and cell therapy technology, to medical products essential for daily clinical practice such as transfusion systems, diabetes care, and peritoneal dialysis treatments. Terumo will further strive to be of value to patients, medical professionals, and society at large. More information can be found at www.terumo.com.

About Medis Medical Imaging

For over 35 years, Medis has been providing innovative, robust and extensively validated tools to the medical community worldwide. The heritage and core values are based on this strong purpose of contributing to a healthier society by providing the right tools to cardiologists, radiologists, researchers, and industry partners. Medis' software is internationally appreciated due to its ease of use and its clinical outcome for the patients. At Medis, quality is key, all the products are developed and validated extensively to guarantee the highest quality, without compromise. They continuously focus on the creation of clinically relevant innovative software solutions in the cardiovascular imaging domain.

SOURCE Terumo Medical Corporation