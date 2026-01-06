Terumo Launches SurTract™ Safety Syringe in the United States, Powered by Roncadelle Operations' SafeR® Passive Safety Technology

- New, retractable safety hypodermic line offers enhanced safety, reliability and ease of use while minimizing patient discomfort* -

SOMERSET, N.J., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Terumo Medical Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Terumo Corporation, announced the US launch of its SurTract™ Safety Syringe, powered by SafeR® passive safety technology developed by Roncadelle Operations S.r.l. The SurTract Syringe will be distributed across hospitals, clinics, and emergency-care settings beginning in the first quarter of 2026.

SafeR technology provides the SurTract Syringe with a fully passive, automatic retraction mechanism that withdraws the needle into the plunger immediately after use – helping reduce the risk of needle-stick injuries for physicians, and providing patients with a smooth and comfortable injection due to less plunger pressure*. The syringe system also preserves standard clinical technique while offering enhanced safety, reliability and ease of use.

Other benefits include:

A customizable needle selection designed for use exclusively with SurTract Syringes, allowing physicians the opportunity to create the combination they need for optimal patient care.

A blunt needle, preventing dullness and allowing a change of needle for drawing up aspiration.

Less medical waste due to a lack of an external plastic safety sheath.

Reduction in medication waste due to the low dead space syringe*.

"The SurTract Syringe combines Terumo's trusted clinical know-how with Roncadelle's validated SafeR technology to deliver a simple, effective solution for safer injections," said Bob Klock, Vice President, Terumo Medical Corporation. "It gives healthcare providers more – and better – treatment options for their patients, which is our ultimate goal."

"Terumo has significantly advanced injection safety with the integration of our SafeR technology," said Dr. Fred Metzmann, Chief Business Development Officer at Roncadelle Operations. "Together, we are delivering a next-generation syringe system that is intuitive, reliable, and engineered to protect healthcare professionals."

About Terumo

Terumo (TSE: 4543) is a global medical innovation company. Guided by an unwavering commitment to patients, and driven by the passion of our associates, we strive to fulfill our Group Mission of "Contributing to Society through Healthcare." Founded in Tokyo in 1921, we provide a comprehensive range of solutions in the fields of therapeutic procedures, hospital operations, and life sciences in more than 160 countries and regions. More information can be found at www.terumo.com.

About Roncadelle Operations

Roncadelle Operations S.r.l., headquartered in Brescia, Italy, develops and manufactures advanced medical devices, components and pharmaceutical packaging under its brand vision: MedTech Solutions – Engineered to Protect. Its proprietary SafeR® product line includes passive safety syringes and passive needle-guard systems for pre-filled syringes – designed for Safe Injection and Smart Protection in clinical environments. All products comply with ISO 11040-7 and ISO 23908 and are FDA 510(k)-cleared. As a trusted CDMO partner to global pharmaceutical and medical-device companies, Roncadelle integrates precision molding, automated assembly and packaging under cleanroom conditions to ensure consistent quality, full traceability and scalable manufacturing capacity – Performance You Can Trust. More information can be found at: www.roncadelle-operations.com.

*Data on file

SOURCE Terumo Medical Corporation