Terumo Medical Corporation's New AZUR HydroPack™ Peripheral Coil System Provides a Soft-Packing, Long-Lasting Solution to Embolotherapy

– Enhances a comprehensive platform of AZUR™ hydrogel technologies with versatile and reliable packing for embolization –

SOMERSET, N.J., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Terumo Medical Corporation is pleased to announce the launch of its new AZUR HydroPack Peripheral Coil System in the United States. The AZUR HydroPack Coil System is a soft, universal-shaped platinum and hydrogel coil designed to find and fill empty space within the vessel. It is also the only packing coil to use proprietary designed hydrogel technology to create a gel core for mechanical occlusion, a unique feature of AZUR peripheral coils.[1] Terumo received Food and Drug Administration clearance for the AZUR HydroPack Coil System earlier this year; it is fully available starting today.

"The AZUR HydroPack Peripheral Coil System provides optimized stability and precise delivery. Its versatility and efficiency provide interventional radiologists and vascular surgeons with an ideal solution to ensure the best possible outcome for patients," said Chris Pearson, Executive Vice President, Terumo Interventional Systems (TIS) – North America. "Its state-of-the-art design and uniform microcatheter compatibility set it apart from other packing coils. This is important as the market for peripheral coil embolization expands and diversifies."

The AZUR HydroPack Peripheral Coil System has a true .018" primary wind and is available in long lengths – ranging from 5 to 60 cm – making it the longest gel core coil on the market.[1] It allows for flexible sizing and can be deployed through 2.4Fr or 2.8Fr microcatheters in a single-coil platform. With no requirements for vessel-diameter sizing other than placement of an anchor coil, this may reduce the amount of inventory required to support a wide variety of peripheral embolization procedures.[1] The soft coil design paired with an enhanced pusher allows for ease of delivery, optimized trackability and microcatheter stability.[1]

"Our unique hydrogel technology is a key differentiator as it creates a gel core and promotes new tissue growth versus the basic thrombogenic response of a traditional platinum coil. It also will allow physicians to fill open vessel space confidently and efficiently while minimizing reperfusion," said Michael J. Martinelli, MD, FACC, FSCAI and Chief Medical Officer, Terumo Medical Corporation. "Additionally, the tight packing and durable occlusion associated with hydrogel technology put the AZUR HydroPack Coil System in a category of its own in the peripheral coil market."

The AZUR HydroPack Peripheral Coil System – the latest addition to the TIS embolotherapy portfolio – is designed to fill volume behind the Terumo AZUR™ CX Peripheral Coil System for vessel occlusion and to fill volume inside of the AZUR™ Framing Coil System for aneurysm occlusion. To learn more about the AZUR HydroPack Peripheral Coil System, click here: https://bit.ly/47VVAQZ.

[1] Data on file

About Terumo Interventional Systems

Terumo Interventional Systems (TIS), a division of Terumo Corporation, is a market leader in minimally invasive entry site management, lesion access, and interventional technologies. TIS offers a complete, solution-based product portfolio used in advanced coronary, peripheral and endovascular treatments with strategic initiatives in Transradial Access, Complex Coronary Intervention, Peripheral Artery Disease and Embolotherapy. TIS combines innovative research and development with a deep market understanding to create a pipeline of industry-leading devices that deliver clinical value, economic benefit, and enhanced patient outcomes.

About Terumo Medical Corporation

Terumo Medical Corporation (TMC) is a subsidiary of Terumo Corporation, founded in 1972 as the United States expansion of our larger Tokyo-based parent. For over 50 years, TMC has continued the Terumo mission of offering the best possible solutions to healthcare providers and the people they serve. TMC provides products and services across four divisions: Terumo Health Outcomes (THO), which provides healthcare systems with solutions designed to reduce care variation, improve quality metrics, minimize cost and maximize revenue; Terumo Interventional Systems (TIS), which offers solutions for entry site management and lesion access; Terumo Medical Products (TMP), which provides devices for injection and infusion therapy; and Terumo Pharmaceutical Solutions (TPS), which develops drug delivery devices.

About Terumo

Terumo (TSE:4543) is a global leader in medical technology and has been committed to "Contributing to Society through Healthcare" for over 100 years. Based in Tokyo and operating globally, Terumo employs more than 30,000 associates worldwide to provide innovative medical solutions in more than 160 countries and regions. The company started as a Japanese thermometer manufacturer and has been supporting healthcare ever since. Now, its extensive business portfolio ranges from vascular intervention and cardio-surgical solutions, blood transfusion and cell therapy technology, to medical products essential for daily clinical practice such as transfusion systems, diabetes care, and peritoneal dialysis treatments. Terumo will further strive to be of value to patients, medical professionals, and society at large. More information can be found at www.terumo.com.

