Terumo Signs a Definitive Agreement to Acquire All Assets of Health Outcomes Sciences, Inc.

TOKYO, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Terumo Corporation (TSE: 4543), a global leader in medical technology, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire all assets of Health Outcomes Sciences, Inc. (HOS). HOS specializes in predictive analytics and clinical decision support that enable healthcare organizations to deliver personalized, predictive insights at the point of care, resulting in significant and measurable improvements in clinical, patient and financial outcomes.

"The acquisition of Health Outcomes Sciences and the ePRISM® platform expands Terumo's presence in the digital healthcare arena and represents a compelling growth opportunity for our company. It further allows Terumo to deliver innovative digital solutions, providing healthcare systems with critical data needed to lower the cost of healthcare delivery while substantially improving patient outcomes," said Toshi Osada, President of Terumo Corporation's Cardiac and Vascular Company.

Rather than relying on broader, generalized population data, ePRISM delivers each patient's unique risks to physicians prior to treatment. By calculating and assembling a patient's actual procedural risk, that includes their unique disease severity, co-morbidities and demographics, ePRISM provides valuable data to enable providers to tailor the intensity of treatment to patients' unique risks. The use of validated predictive models in routine care has the capacity to improve the consistency, outcomes and cost-effectiveness of care across various cardiac procedures and care pathways.

"When combined with Terumo's 100-year history and commitment to transforming global healthcare, our ePRISM technology will enable healthcare providers to deliver uniquely focused patient care; improving patient satisfaction, decreasing variability, optimizing outcomes and minimizing costs. This acquisition provides Terumo with a digital solutions platform that can be scaled globally across multiple healthcare segments," said John Spertus, MD, MPH, FACC, FAHA and Founder of Health Outcomes Sciences.

The acquisition is expected to close in February 2021. Following the close, the ePRISM platform will be integrated into Terumo Business Edge, a business unit of Terumo Medical Corporation that provides healthcare systems with solutions designed to reduce care variation, improve quality metrics, minimize cost and maximize revenue.

About Terumo

Terumo (TSE:4543) is a global leader in medical technology and has been committed to "Contributing to Society through Healthcare" for 100 years. Based in Tokyo and operating globally, Terumo employs more than 25,000 associates worldwide to provide innovative medical solutions in more than 160 countries and regions. The company started as a Japanese thermometer manufacturer and has been supporting healthcare ever since. Now, its extensive business portfolio ranges from vascular intervention and cardio-surgical solutions, blood transfusion and cell therapy technology, to medical products essential for daily clinical practice such as transfusion systems, diabetes care, and peritoneal dialysis treatments. Terumo will further strive to be of value to patients, medical professionals, and society at large. More information can be found at www.terumo.com.

About Terumo Medical Corporation

Terumo Medical Corporation (TMC) is a subsidiary of Terumo Corporation, founded in 1972 as the United States expansion of our larger Tokyo-based parent. For nearly 50 years, TMC has continued the Terumo mission of offering the best possible solutions to healthcare providers and the people they serve. TMC provides products and services across four divisions: Terumo Business Edge, which provides healthcare systems with solutions designed to reduce care variation, improve quality metrics, minimize cost and maximize revenue; Terumo Interventional Systems (TIS), which offers solutions for entry site management and lesion access; Terumo Medical Products (TMP), which provides devices for injection and infusion therapy; and Terumo Pharmaceutical Solutions (TPS), which develops drug delivery devices.

About Health Outcomes Sciences, Inc.

Health Outcomes Sciences is driving the practice of precision medicine through its patented content enablement platform, ePRISM®, which translates scientific models into automated evidence-based decision support solutions. By helping health and life science organizations -- as well as allied technology partners -- deliver the power of personalized predictive science at the point of care, the company facilitates significant and measurable improvements in clinical and financial outcomes, variations in care, appropriate use and rational consumption of resources. The company's solutions are specialty agnostic, scalable at the enterprise level and employ a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service (SaaS) business model. More information can be found at www.h-outcomes.com.

SOURCE Terumo