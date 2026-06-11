Terzo Names Ambassador Douglas Lute to Board of Directors, Marking the Company's Move into Washington

Retired three-star general and former U.S. Ambassador to NATO will help Terzo extend its Fortune 500 success to federal and state government, where AI-driven financial intelligence can cut waste and put taxpayer dollars to better use.

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Terzo, the AI financial intelligence platform that turns contracts, invoices and purchase orders into intelligence, today announced the appointment of Ambassador and Lt. Gen. Douglas Lute, USA (Ret.) to its Board of Directors. Lute's appointment marks Terzo's entry into Washington and the company's expansion from the Fortune 500 into the federal and state government sectors.

Brandon Card & Ambassador Douglas Lute Speed Speed Ambassador Douglas Lute

Lute brings to Terzo's board a rare combination of national-security leadership, government operating experience and insight into how Washington buys. He serves as Chair of the International and Defense practices at BGR Group, the bipartisan Washington, D.C. government-affairs, communications and analytics firm, where he advises clients on defense, national security and international policy and works with the firm's advisory services team.

"Bringing Doug onto our board is how Terzo plants its flag in Washington," said Brandon Card, CEO and Co-Founder of Terzo. "Contracts are the operating system of every major institution. We've helped Fortune 500 companies turn contracts from static documents into actionable financial intelligence. The U.S. government manages some of the world's most complex procurement environments, and few people understand that landscape better than General Doug Lute. He will help us bring that same financial clarity to the agencies that answer to taxpayers. We are honored to welcome him to the Terzo Board of Directors."

Lute spent six years in the White House across two administrations. He served under President George W. Bush as Deputy National Security Advisor for Iraq and Afghanistan from 2007 to 2009, then was retained by President Obama as the senior-most National Security Council official, first as Coordinator for South Asia and later as U.S. Ambassador to NATO from 2013 to 2017, where he helped design the 28-nation alliance's response to the most serious security challenges in Europe since the Cold War. A graduate of West Point and the Harvard Kennedy School, he retired from the U.S. Army as a three-star general after a 35-year career.

"In government, a contract is a commitment made with public money, and too often no one is tracking whether that commitment is being kept efficiently," said Ambassador Douglas Lute. "Terzo treats contracts as the financial capital they are. Applied across federal and state agencies, that approach can save real money and improve the service those agencies provide to the people they serve. In short, Terzo can help government deliver for the taxpayer. I'm glad to join the board at this stage of the company's growth."

Every contract an organization signs is a binding financial instrument, not just legal paperwork, but record of money owed, money at risk and money already spent. Yet most enterprises and government agencies stop tracking that capital the moment a contract is signed. Terzo reads every contract, invoice and purchase order an organization generates and converts the obligations buried inside them into measurable savings and recovered dollars.

Terzo's expansion into government addresses a problem that is especially acute in the public sector. Government agencies run on contracts but rarely have the tools to see, in real time, what those contracts actually obligate them to pay, bill or receive. When an agency uses Terzo to extract that intelligence from its own contract data, it can recover money it is already owed, eliminate overpayments and leakage and renegotiate from a position of knowledge. The result is a leaner, more efficient agency that spends taxpayer money more responsibly and delivers better service to the public.

Nowhere is that need greater than in Washington, where contracts are both plentiful and high-dollar. The Pentagon, the federal government's largest buyer, operates on a budget approaching $1 trillion. The Department of Veterans Affairs, the second-largest federal agency by budget, runs on roughly $450 billion a year. Every dollar of that spending flows through contracts, and every contract is a financial instrument that Terzo can help an agency understand and optimize.

About Terzo

Terzo is an AI financial intelligence platform that turns an organization's contracts, invoices and purchase orders into usable financial data. Founded and headquartered in Los Angeles, Terzo reads the documents a company or agency already has and identifies money it is owed, payments that exceed what was negotiated, renewals that carry risk, and spending that has drifted out of line with its contracts. The platform works on both the buy side and the sell side and serves teams across procurement, finance, supply chain, legal, IT and revenue operations. To date, Terzo has identified more than $1 billion in measurable financial impact for its customers. Learn more at www.terzo.ai.

SOURCE Terzo