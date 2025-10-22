Terzo Unveils NirvanAI, A Revolutionary Platform That Will Save Enterprises Billions of Dollars

NirvanAI empowers enterprises and Fortune 500 companies to optimize every dollar, eliminate costly errors, and cut thousands of hours of manual work with AI insights

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Terzo , the enterprise AI platform revolutionizing how companies manage contracts and spend, today announced the launch of NirvanAI, the latest iteration of the company's existing platform. Designed to be the future of contract intelligence, Terzo is already trusted by many Fortune 500 companies, including Cisco, The Home Depot, BlueCross BlueShield, and more. Beyond delivering billions in savings, Terzo enables enterprises to dramatically reduce manual labor and strengthen compliance.

Terzo's core platform extracts and structures contract data with unmatched accuracy. NirvanAI takes it further by adding generative AI, assistants, agents and executive reporting to turn that data into decisions. Terzo's original focus was around supplier contracts and spend, NirvanAI now expands that capability to handle all contracts - including customers and partners, under one unified AI platform. NirvanAI introduces an entirely new user experience - moving beyond the traditional SaaS interface of buttons, filters, and dropdowns into a more intelligent, conversational environment. Users interact through a command-line-style terminal and natural language prompts, making the platform feel more like an AI co-pilot than a software tool.

With its unified data layer for finance, NirvanAI integrates historical spend, future contractual commitments, and GenAI intelligence to optimize every dollar across the enterprise. What once required manual data entry, endless Excel sheets, and stitched-together PowerPoints can now be generated on demand.

The impact is significant: NirvanAI gives enterprises an edge - uncovering hidden revenue, flagging risks before they hit the bottom line, and replacing months of audits with instant answers. Teams can now search thousands of documents and billions in contracts in seconds, unlocking insights in minutes. With 90-day ROI and enterprise-grade precision, it's quickly becoming a must-have for Fortune 500 leaders.

Over $3 trillion is lost globally every year due to poor contract visibility, compliance failures, revenue leakage, and missed obligations. Further, studies show enterprises lose 9% of their total annual revenue on average because they can't see or act on what's hidden in their contracts, one of the largest unmanaged financial drains in enterprise businesses. Terzo is changing that. NirvanAI unifies revenue, spend, and contract data into a single system for your enterprise; customers are seeing 10% spend optimization by identifying hidden obligations, rebates, and inefficiencies with Terzo's revolutionary platform. Traditional tools look backward while NirvanAI looks forward, giving leaders the ability to see, predict, and act with precision.

"Enterprises spend billions tracking all types of data - but they're blind to the one thing that controls it all: their contracts. Contracts are the DNA of spend, revenue, and risk," says Brandon Card, CEO and Founder of Terzo. "NirvanAI isn't just software - it's the Financial Command Center for the modern enterprise. The companies that embrace it won't just cut costs - they'll take control of every dollar, every deal, every relationship. This is how you stop reacting and start designing your destiny.

NirvanAI is rolling out today and Terzo already has 4 Fortune 100 customers using it. To learn more about NirvanaAI and Terzo, visit www.terzo.ai/nirvanai . For videos and interviews, visit YouTube , and follow along on LinkedIn .

Terzo is an AI-powered financial intelligence platform that enables enterprises to extract, analyze, and gain insights from their contracts, optimizing every dollar, reducing risk, and driving smarter business decisions.

