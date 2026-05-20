Terzo Appoints Daniel Haitz to Lead Strategic Partnerships and Channel Growth

Enterprise growth and transformation leader joins Terzo to expand partner ecosystem and accelerate adoption of the company's platform for turning paper contracts into profitability

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Terzo, the AI Financial Intelligence platform that transforms contracts, invoices, and purchase orders into enterprise profitability, appoints former Accenture Leader Daniel Haitz to scale Global Partner Ecosystem and Channel Growth. Haitz will expand Terzo's global partner ecosystem and accelerate enterprise adoption across procurement, finance, supply chain, and revenue operations.

Daniel Haitz headshot

Terzo is the audit that never stops. The platform reads every contract, invoice, and purchase order an enterprise generates and converts the obligations buried inside them into instant profitability: money already owed, renewals already at risk, leakage already paid out, and consumption already out of sync with what was negotiated.

The engine runs continuously on both the buy side and the sell side, closing the loop between what was contracted and what actually gets paid, billed, or delivered. Terzo feeds that intelligence back into how the next contract gets negotiated to surface new savings levers before the next signature. To date, Terzo has driven more than $1 billion in measurable customer impact, including a Fortune 100 engagement that produced over 50x ROI on the customer's investment. Terzo targets 10–15% buy-side impact and 5% revenue-side impact across customers' addressable contract base.

Haitz joins Terzo from Accenture, where he led enterprise platform growth initiatives that tripled revenue over a three-year period. He brings nearly two decades of experience spanning enterprise software, procurement transformation, and large-scale operating strategy.

"Most enterprises aren't missing data — they're missing visibility into the financial obligations already hiding inside their contracts. Billions of dollars leak out of enterprises every year because nobody is continuously connecting what was negotiated to what actually gets paid, billed, or delivered," said Brandon Card. "That's the problem Terzo was built to solve."

"Daniel knows how to turn that kind of platform story into commercial outcomes through partners. He brings the operating discipline and ecosystem credibility we need for the next phase of growth."

"Every contract is a promise, and most enterprises stop tracking them the day they're signed," said Daniel Haitz. "Terzo turns those promises back into EBITDA — money already owed, leakage recovered, and renewals reshaped before the next negotiation — on both sides of the contract. That's a story that scales through partners, and I'm here to build that motion."

Haitz's appointment comes as Terzo continues to expand its enterprise footprint across procurement, finance, supply chain, and revenue operations.

To learn more about Terzo, visit www.terzo.ai. For videos and interviews, visit YouTube, and follow along on LinkedIn.

About Terzo

Every contract is a promise. Terzo makes sure it gets kept. Terzo transforms contracts, invoices, and procurement data into real-time financial intelligence. The platform helps enterprises uncover hidden EBITDA, reduce spend leakage, improve compliance, and optimize commercial performance using AI.

For more information: [email protected]

SOURCE Terzo