Terzo Piano Announces Warhol-Inspired Fall Menu

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Terzo Piano at the Art Institute of Chicago will launch a new Andy Warhol–inspired fall menu to coincide with the museum's major retrospective devoted to the artist, Andy Warhol—From A to B and Back Again. From October 20, 2019 through January 26, 2020, Terzo guests will be able to journey through the life and art of the iconic artist with Chef Carolina Diaz's elaborate dishes, cocktails, and desserts—innovative takes on some of Warhol's most celebrated paintings. Menu highlights include Flowers, an irresistibly pretty salad of roasted vegetables and micro arugula inspired by Warhol's 1964 canvas of the same name; Coke Float, a truly modern twist on the classic soda fountain dessert that pays homage to the artist's numerous Coca-Cola works; and Marilyn, a gin and prosecco cocktail that is just as glamorous as the movie star herself.

Located in the museum's Modern Wing, Terzo Piano is a unique spot for lunch or brunch featuring the signature cuisine of Chef Tony Mantuano and Chef di Cucina Carolina Diaz, both award-winning chefs. The current and first female World Pasta Champion, Diaz competed in Milan, where her Spaghetti al Pomodoro won over a jury who awarded her four Michelin stars. More than 450 foodies, industry professionals, and members of the press attended the event held on World Pasta Day. Diaz cleverly used every part of the tomato to prepare a dish that exemplified the perfect balance between acidity and sweetness and displayed her sustainable cooking techniques.

Chef Tony Mantuano is a recipient of the James Beard Foundation Award for Best Chef Midwest and the Chicago Tribune's Good Eating Award, which honors achievement in the food and restaurant industry. He has been delighting Chicagoans with his signature dishes for years and is often recognized for his participation on season two of Bravo's Top Chef Masters.

Terzo Piano is thrilled to share this creative menu with guests during the run of the museum's major Warhol retrospective and join the celebration of this legendary American artist's career and legacy.

