TE's new thermal bridge solution significantly improves thermal resistance over traditional technologies

Optimized for input/output (I/O) applications using cold plates with liquid cooling or heat pipes, ganged heatsinks or direct chassis conduction applications with little to no airflow, TE's thermal bridge solutions feature a near-zero plate gap in the bridge construction for substantially improved thermal transfer and minimal levels of compression. In addition, the new solution delivers long-lasting and consistent thermal performance with an elastic compression design that is resistant to set or relaxation over time. This feature also helps to reduce component replacement during system servicing. The thermal bridge comes pre-assembled on the I/O cage and features an interleaved series of plates that allows heat to pass from the I/O module to the cooling area, while providing the necessary normal force, which is built into the thermal bridge.

"As engineers are designing their next-generation computing and networking systems, TE's thermal bridge can allow for simplified architectures and reduced component counts by eliminating the need for additional compression mechanisms, which traditional solutions require," said Zach Galbraith, product manager at TE Connectivity's data and devices business unit. "TE is a leader in thermal innovation, and our new thermal bridge solution delivers a whole new level of performance with higher durability."

TE's thermal bridge solutions are currently available for sample in SFP+, QSFP28 and QSFP-DD form factors. To learn more about TE's thermal bridge solutions, click here.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity is a $13 billion global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With nearly 80,000 employees, including more than 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 150 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn , Facebook , WeChat and Twitter .

