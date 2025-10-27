TES TEC Debuts at Embedded World North America 2025 with Robust Interactive Outdoor Display Solutions

HOLLAND, Mich., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TES TEC will debut its pioneering intelligent interactive displays at Embedded World North America 2025. As global infrastructure increasingly relies on smart, connected technology, the demand for reliable, high-performance embedded solutions in challenging outdoor environments is soaring. TES TEC's rugged displays are engineered to meet this demand, making them ideally suited for critical deployments in the rapidly expanding EV Charging Station, outdoor delivery locker, and Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) drive-thru markets, as well as other demanding outdoor applications.

TES TEC Debuts at Embedded World North America 2025

"Joining Embedded World North America for the first time marks a significant milestone for TES TEC," said Kevin Lee, TES TEC CEO. "We are excited to demonstrate how our specialized solutions ensure seamless operation, maintain clarity in harsh weather, and perform reliably across a wide range of sunlight and temperature conditions in order to help our customers maximize uptime and enhance user experience."

Featured Semi-Outdoor Products

At Booth #5069 (a joint exhibit with GIGAIPC), TES TEC will feature its APM Series of semi-outdoor, open-frame touch monitors:

APM-100 (10.1") : Features 1500 nits brightness for clear visibility, IP66 and IK09 ratings for superb reliability, and a wide operating temperature range of −20°C to 60°C. Includes a smart light sensor and multiple touch modes (glove/glass support).

: Features 1500 nits brightness for clear visibility, IP66 and IK09 ratings for superb reliability, and a wide operating temperature range of −20°C to 60°C. Includes a smart light sensor and multiple touch modes (glove/glass support). APM-15 (15.6") & APM-22 (21.5"): Offer 1000 nits brightness, AG/AF/Anti-UV protection, IP65 and IK08 ratings, and the same wide −20°C to 60°C temperature range. Both models also feature hassle-free setup via an on-screen display.

Event Details

Attendees are invited to meet with TES TEC experts to discuss specific project requirements and learn how this cutting-edge technology can enhance the reliability and efficiency of their outdoor systems.

What : Embedded World North America 2025

: Embedded World North America 2025 When : November 4th–6th, 2025

: November 4th–6th, 2025 Where : Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, CA

: Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, CA Booth: #5069 (TES TEC & GIGAIPC Joint Exhibit)

TES Touch Embedded Solutions (TES TEC), a leading global supplier of intelligent touch display devices, leverages 30 years of experience in touch system integration design and manufacturing. TES TEC focuses on R&D, manufacturing, and support for touch screens, PCBA, and system integration, offering customized solutions for diverse enterprise sectors like retail, finance, and healthcare. With manufacturing in Xiamen, Thailand, and Taiwan, and a strong global network across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, TES TEC delivers reliable touch solutions worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.tes-tec.com/.

Media contact:

YIFAN LAI,

[email protected]

SOURCE TES Touch Embedded Solutions Inc.