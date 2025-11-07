TESCO Brackin Facility Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification, Strengthening Commitment to Quality and Operational Excellence

CANTON, Ohio, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TESCO Metering is proud to announce that its Brackin facility in Canton, Ohio has successfully passed its ISO 9001:2015 Surveillance Audit with zero nonconformances, marking a major milestone in the company's ongoing commitment to quality, precision, and continuous improvement.

Over the past two days, the audit was conducted by Lead Auditor Bikram Kamboj from DEKRA, in collaboration with the TESCO Quality and Brackin Operations Teams — including Ed Otte, Jacqueline Sundheim, Carson Scaccetti, Dan Fischer, Teresa Turner, Michele Brackin, Matt Bacorn, and Kevin Drouhard.

The achievement caps a 13-month journey to build and implement a robust quality management system designed to not only meet ISO standards but also strengthen the foundation of TESCO's culture of quality, process control, and operational discipline.

"This accomplishment reflects the dedication and craftsmanship of our Brackin team," said Joe Perillo, Vice President - Remote Manufacturing of TESCO Metering. "Achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification reinforces our customers' confidence that TESCO delivers products built to the highest quality standards — every component, every time."

Precision Fabrication & Manufacturing Excellence

TESCO Brackin provides full-service metal fabrication, specializing in precision sheet metal and structural components for electrical, utility, and industrial applications. Combining decades of expertise with advanced manufacturing technology, the Brackin team delivers consistent quality, reliable lead times, and scalable production to meet evolving customer needs.

Core Capabilities Include:

Sheet Metal Fabrication: Cutting, forming, punching, and welding of steel, aluminum, and stainless-steel components.





Powder Coating & Finishing: In-house finishing system ensuring color consistency, corrosion resistance, and durable performance.





Assembly & Integration: Skilled assembly of enclosures, brackets, and subassemblies to customer specifications.





Prototyping & Low-Volume Production: Rapid turnaround for design validation and short-run production.





High-Volume Production: Automated processes and standardized work instructions ensure scalability and repeatability.





Custom Enclosures & Boxes: Precision-built electrical and utility enclosures meeting UL-quality standards.





Precision-built electrical and utility enclosures meeting UL-quality standards. Machining & Tooling Support: Light machining, drilling, and tapping for completed part assemblies.

Expanding Across Industries

With ISO 9001:2015 certification and an expanding manufacturing footprint, TESCO Brackin is positioned to serve not only the Electrical and Utility Equipment sector but also emerging markets in:

Industrial Manufacturing





Transportation and Infrastructure





Commercial Enclosures and OEM Components

About ISO 9001:2015 Certification

ISO 9001:2015 is the globally recognized standard for quality management systems, ensuring organizations demonstrate consistent processes, effective quality control, and a focus on customer satisfaction. For TESCO Brackin, this certification validates the company's commitment to excellence, reliability, and continuous improvement in every product it fabricates.

About TESCO Metering

TESCO® Metering empowers electric utilities to deliver safe, accurate, and reliable power through world-class metering solutions. Since 1904, TESCO has been the trusted source for metering instruments, testing systems, and engineered solutions serving utilities across North America and beyond.

From precision test equipment and field accessories to advanced manufacturing and quality-driven fabrication, TESCO delivers reliability at every stage of the metering process.

Reliable Results. Every Meter. Every Time.

