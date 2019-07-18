Tesco For Business Selects Blackhawk Network to Lead its UK Corporate Gift Card Sales

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tesco For Business has selected branded payments provider Blackhawk Network to lead its UK corporate gift card program. The agreement marks the expansion of Tesco and Blackhawk's long-standing relationship, which began in 2010 when Tesco partnered with Blackhawk to offer gift cards across its 2,500 retail locations.

Working collaboratively with Tesco, Blackhawk will manage the program through its proprietary CashStar platform—the first time that CashStar has been used in Europe in a B2B environment.

CashStar provides an end-to-end solution to manage the sales and marketing, production and distribution of digital and physical gift cards across multiple channels and devices. In addition, the CashStar platform delivers advanced security, fully automated delivery, and its highly flexible and configurable approach is easy and efficient to use, ensuring the best customer experience. The platform is used by more than 400 of the world's most recognizable and innovative brands.

"This is a significant agreement for Blackhawk Network and we're pleased to extend our very successful relationship with Tesco to its corporate gift card provision," said Talbott Roche, CEO and president, Blackhawk Network. "With the tried and tested CashStar platform already powering programs for many of the world's best-known brands, we have the perfect solution offering both Tesco and its B2B customers a convenient and seamless experience. From a business perspective, this is another positive step for us as we continue to scale up our growth ambitions in the UK."

Ban Mahsoub, head of gift cards, Tesco Bank added, "We're delighted to be making this agreement with Blackhawk Network which will see the delivery of our corporate gift card program through the CashStar platform, and we look forward to working together on this exciting opportunity."

Tesco was the first UK retailer to offer a digital gift card when it launched the service in 2015 to provide corporate customers the opportunity to buy cards in any volume, for a variety of purposes, including employee reward, customer loyalty and marketing programs.

For more information on Blackhawk Network and the CashStar platform, please visit: BlackhawkNetwork.com or CashStar.com

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network delivers branded payment programs to meet our partners' business objectives. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. With a presence in over 26 countries, we reliably execute branded payment programs in over 100 countries worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments.

Blackhawk is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. For more information, please visit blackhawknetwork.com.

