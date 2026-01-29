TESCO Launches 326P and 326X Artificial Resistive Loads, Expanding Load Simulation Capabilities for Utility Meter Testing

New lightweight artificial resistive loads deliver precise, field-ready load simulation to improve meter testing accuracy, portability, and efficiency.

BRISTOL, Pa., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TESCO® Metering, a leading manufacturer of American-made metering equipment and custom utility products, today announced the launch of the 326P and 326X Artificial Resistive Loads. These next-generation load simulation solutions are engineered to provide accurate, portable, and field-ready resistive loads for meter testing, calibration, and diagnostic applications across electric utility environments.

The TESCO 326P Artificial Resistive Load (Catalog No. 326P) is a modernized, field-ready load box designed to meet today’s metering and utility testing requirements

As electric utilities modernize grid infrastructure and expand advanced metering deployments, the need for accurate, repeatable, and practical load simulation tools continues to grow. Field technicians and meter lab teams must validate meter performance under real-world conditions while balancing accuracy, portability, and operational efficiency. The 326P and 326X address these requirements by combining precision resistive load simulation with lightweight, rugged design optimized for both field and laboratory use.

Purpose-Built Solutions for Diverse Testing Scenarios

The 326P Artificial Resistive Load is a versatile, multi-tap load box designed to support a wide range of testing conditions. It features selectable full-load and light-load current taps, enabling technicians to simulate multiple operating scenarios with a single device. Its compact form factor and broad voltage compatibility make it well suited for flexible field testing and diagnostic applications.

The 326X Artificial Resistive Load is optimized for standardized testing environments requiring a fixed, high-current load. Delivering a stable 50A resistive load, the 326X simplifies repeatable test procedures while maintaining portability and rugged construction.

Both models support common utility voltage ranges and are engineered to withstand demanding field conditions, making them ideal for electric utility meter testing, verification, calibration, and troubleshooting workflows.

Key Advantages for Utility Professionals

Precision resistive load simulation: Enables accurate meter testing and verification in field and lab environments.





Enables accurate meter testing and verification in field and lab environments. Lightweight, portable design: Compact form factor reduces the physical burden of traditional load boxes and improves field mobility.





Compact form factor reduces the physical burden of traditional load boxes and improves field mobility. Broad voltage compatibility: Supports common utility voltage inputs for flexible deployment across applications.





Supports common utility voltage inputs for flexible deployment across applications. Flexible testing configurations: Multi-tap capability in the 326P and fixed-load simplicity in the 326X address distinct testing requirements.





Multi-tap capability in the 326P and fixed-load simplicity in the 326X address distinct testing requirements. Rugged, field-ready construction: Designed for durability in real-world utility environments.





Designed for durability in real-world utility environments. Integration with TESCO test ecosystems: Compatible with TESCO's broader portfolio of meter testing equipment and accessories.

Supporting Modern Utility Testing and Smart Grid Operations

The 326P and 326X are designed to support the evolving needs of electric utilities, from traditional meter testing to smart grid validation and field diagnostics. Their compact design and configurable load capabilities enable technicians to replicate real-world load conditions with greater efficiency and confidence, reducing testing complexity while improving measurement accuracy.

"Utilities need testing tools that deliver precision without sacrificing portability," said Tom Lawton, President & CEO at TESCO Metering. "The 326P and 326X reflect TESCO's commitment to engineering solutions that align with the realities of modern field and lab operations, delivering dependable load simulation capabilities in a highly practical form factor."

Product Summary

326P Artificial Resistive Load

Selectable full-load and light-load current taps





Multi-voltage input capability





Lightweight, portable design





Ideal for flexible, multi-scenario testing applications

326X Artificial Resistive Load

Fixed 50A resistive load for standardized testing





Multi-voltage input capability





Lightweight, portable design





Optimized for repeatable high-current test workflows

For more information, visit: Artificial Resistive Load (326P) - Weight and Current Range - TESCO Metering

About TESCO Metering

Since 1904, TESCO® Metering has been the trusted leader in American-made metering equipment and custom utility products for the electric utility industry. With over a century of engineering innovation, TESCO designs and manufactures precision meter testing instruments, field test kits, and smart grid metering solutions that ensure accuracy, reliability, and compliance across today's evolving energy infrastructure.

From our ISO 9001 and ISO 17025 certified facility in Bristol, Pennsylvania, TESCO proudly builds all products in the US, supporting domestic manufacturing, short lead times, and superior quality control. Our U.S.-manufactured metering systems serve utilities across North America, including meter test boards, burden sets, EVSE testers, optical probes, and custom field-testing equipment engineered for precision and durability.

TESCO's portfolio spans lab-grade testing setups, rugged field kits, and AMI test solutions designed to meet the demands of modern smart grid environments. What sets TESCO apart is our close collaboration with utility engineers, meter shop managers, and field technicians—developing custom metering tools that solve real-world challenges, improve safety, and streamline operations.

Beyond products, TESCO is deeply committed to metering education and industry training. Our annual TESCOOL event and support of regional meter schools reflect our dedication to advancing utility expertise and maintaining technical excellence across the metering community.

With generations of trust, TESCO Metering continues to lead in custom utility solutions, American-made metering equipment, and dependable technical support. Contact us to learn how TESCO's precision utility instruments can improve accuracy, safety, and efficiency for your metering operations.

Reliable Results. Every Meter. Every Time.

SOURCE TESCO - The Eastern Specialty Company