Tesco Plc Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

12 Jan, 2024, 18:30 ET

The "Tesco Plc - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Tesco Plc (Tesco) is a worldwide retailer of general merchandise. The company carries out business through both offline and online channels. It operates stores in multiple formats differentiated by size and range of products sold, including large, small, dotcom only, and one-stop.

Tesco offers a wide array of food and non-food products, including fresh food, bakery, frozen food, grocery, toys and games, home and entertainment products, consumer electronics and electrical goods, drinks, baby products, garden, clothing, household appliances, pets, and health and beauty products. It also provides retail banking and insurance services in UK through its subsidiary Tesco Bank in the UK. The company has expanded its business presence across the UK & ROI, Europe and Asia.

The report provides information and insights into Tesco plc's tech activities, including 

  • Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs
  • Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches and acquisitions
  • Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits
  • Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts

Scope

  • Tesco is expanding its use of generative AI, to enhance customer experiences, predict demand, analyze customer behavior, and prevent fraudulent activities. It is using this technology to extract insights from extensive reports and dashboards.
  • Tesco is modernizing its outlets with digital menu boards, digital signage, and self-ordering kiosks to bring greater control and convenience to customers. Tesco has developed a mobile app and is utilizing data analytics to gain insights into customer behavior.
  • Tesco is building a robust data infrastructure and moving from traditional warehousing to using Hadoop as its data lake framework to enable teams across different business functions to get insights from data, irrespective of location.
  • In 2020, Tesco introduced the 'Red Door' initiative, an approach that focuses on disruptive innovation in areas including food and drink products and technology, data, robotics and automation, and packaging.

Reasons to Buy

  • Gain insights into Tesco plc's tech operations.
  • Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.
  • Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.
  • Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships and acquisition strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Overview
  • Digital Transformation Strategy
  • Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs
  • Technology Focus
  • Technology Initiatives
  • Venture Arm: dunnhumby Ventures (DV) A Subsidiary Venture Arm
  • Investment
  • Partnership and Investment Network Map
  • ICT Budget and Contracts
  • Key Executives

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Givex
  • Pod point
  • Pulsate
  • Swisslog
  • Evoke
  • Teradata
  • Mpro5
  • Onelogin
  • Trigo

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m03nx2

