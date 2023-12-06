TeselaGen Announces Spin-Off, Built Biotechnologies, Aims to Advance DNA Manufacturing

PORTOLA VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TeselaGen Biotechnology, Inc., a leader in the field of biological design and process automation, announces its DNA manufacturing spin-off, Built Biotechnologies, Inc. ("Built"). Built will specialize in advanced DNA manufacturing workflows and will provide molecular biology services and products crucial for unlocking advancements in cell and gene therapies, agricultural biotechnology, phage genomics, and beyond.

BuildDNA
Built solves several critical problems in DNA manufacturing, including the routine construction of long and complex DNA molecules, which are notoriously difficult to build, but are required for advancing mammalian and plant synthetic biology. When these DNA molecules are not built, research progress is impeded.

"A significant percentage of cell and gene therapy candidates are never tested because the underlying DNA constructs are too difficult to build using known methods," says George McArthur, PhD, Senior Director of Experience at TeselaGen, who will be leading the new entity. "With Built in place, we are now positioned to meet these unmet needs and more."

Built's first state-of-the-art laboratory will be based in Charlottesville, VA. This strategic location offers easy access to a wealth of biotechnology and life sciences institutions along the East Coast, encouraging collaboration and innovation.

"This spin-off marks a significant step in TeselaGen's ongoing efforts to advance synthetic biology and its real-world applications," states Eduardo Abeliuk, PhD, CEO of TeselaGen. "The establishment of Built Biotechnologies is a testament to our commitment to innovation in the field of biotechnology. This effort is set to make a considerable impact on the industry, furthering advancements in crucial areas and setting new benchmarks for success and innovation."

By closely collaborating with Built, TeselaGen will also have direct access to an experimental facility that will allow the company to further test, enhance, and independently validate TeselaGen's computational models and in silico workflows in close collaboration with the team at Built.

About TeselaGen Biotechnology
TeselaGen is building a scalable biotech R&D software platform for biotechnology. It provides a software platform that uses advanced software and artificial intelligence to design, build and optimize DNA and proteins, helping researchers to accelerate the development of new bio-based products. TeselaGen is privately held and is based in the technology hub of the Bay Area, California. For more information about TeselaGen Biotechnology, please visit www.teselagen.com.

About Built Biotechnologies
Built Biotechnologies is building the future of DNA. Initially, Built will address challenges in manufacturability of DNA for its cell and gene therapy customers, offering a fully outsourced DNA solution. Contact us for your complex DNA needs, and embrace our promise: "Consider it Built." To learn more about Built, you can visit the website www.builtdna.com.

TeselaGen Biotechnology Renews Partnership with Joint BioEnergy Institute to Enhance Production of Carbon Neutral Bioproducts

