TeselaGen Receives Two New Patents for Using Artificial Intelligence to Accelerate Biotech Product Development

PORTOLA VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TeselaGen Biotechnology Inc., the software company providing an all-in-one platform for seamless, scalable biotech R&D, announces the acquisition of two cutting-edge patents that advance AI-driven optimization of biological phenotypes.

These patents bolster the company's existing intellectual property portfolio and reaffirm its commitment to revolutionizing the biotech industry. The first patent, granted earlier this year, captures optimizing biological phenotypes through a fusion of generative AI and predictive AI models. The second patent encompasses specialized models that enable efficient prediction and optimization of biological phenotypes.

"With these new patents, TeselaGen is poised to continue driving innovation, helping companies achieve commercial success sooner, and making a positive impact on the world," said Eduardo Abeliuk, Ph.D., CEO and Founder of TeselaGen. "We remain committed to advancing the field of biotechnology using AI. Securing these patents is a major milestone for our company and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team."

Biotech product development is typically a lengthy and resource-intensive process. Artificial intelligence offers a clear path to reducing go-to-market timelines by rapidly and efficiently analyzing experimental data to generate the next, and potentially final, round of experimental designs. This general approach is agnostic to the specific application or type of product. For example, biochemical assay data could be used to optimize the specificity of a therapeutic enzyme. Similarly, fermentation productivity data could be used to balance the expression of a metabolic pathway in an engineered strain or fine-tune the composition of the growth media in which the strain is cultured. TeselaGen has partnered with several biotech companies, some of which are pioneers in the development of AI models.

"AI has opened the doors for new biotech product development, including innovative medicines, within reasonable timelines," said Sebastian Bernales, General Partner at Humboldt Fund, a venture capital fund that invests in the biotech revolution. "It will be thrilling to see how TeselaGen and other AI-based approaches accelerate discovery and unlock new opportunities for precision medicine over the next several years," added Sebastian.

To learn more about how to use TeselaGen's platform to design and build experiments, organize and standardize data, test and continually learn, visit the website at www.teselagen.com

About TeselaGen Biotechnology Inc.
TeselaGen is building a scalable biotech R&D software platform for biotechnology. TeselaGen's cloud-based solution bridges the gaps between biologists who are designing valuable products – like biofuels, biologic medicines, and sustainably sourced chemicals – lab technicians who are running and optimizing experimental workflows, and bioinformaticians who analyze experimental data and have to recommend new experiments. TeselaGen is privately held and is based in Portola Valley, California. The company has received early recognition in the form of various US National Science Foundation funding awards, a CORFO award, an ANID award, and a Bio-IT World Best Practices award. TeselaGen uses its proprietary technology to help companies efficiently design and optimize biological products. Follow @teselagen on Twitter and learn more at https://www.teselagen.com

