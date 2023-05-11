Tesis Biosciences Announces New Test That Can Identify Those in Most Danger from Covid-19

New test could protect the most vulnerable from death and severe illness

PHOENIX, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tesis Biosciences, the leader in targeted genetic sequencing, has developed a new test that identifies the genetic mutations that puts people in the greatest danger from the Covid-19 virus.

Widespread use of the tests could save hundreds of thousands of lives and lessen the severity of the illness in others by identifying the need for early and aggressive treatment and encouraging those who are susceptible to take precautions against contracting the disease, according to Divyen H. Patel, Ph.D., chief research officer at Tesis Biosciences.

"This new test uses data from more than 50 studies conducted by scientists worldwide and is a groundbreaking advancement in our understanding of why some people are more impacted by Covid-19 than others," said Patel. "It will become an important tool in our campaign to better understand and control this horrible disease."

According to the World Health Organization, worldwide there has been more than 765 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 and nearly seven million reported deaths, including 1.12 million in the U.S. While most people who contract Covid-19 do not become seriously ill, a percentage die, suffer severe symptoms, or develop so-called "long Covid," in which symptoms persist for years. While comorbidities such as age, a weakened immune system, and underlying health conditions like heart disease and obesity can contribute to Covid-19 morbidity and mortality, the reasons why some patients, many of which are not seemingly at risk, are asymptomatic while others fare much worse have remained a mystery.

Unlike previous studies which were limited to a small number of genes, the Tesis genome-wide association study examined all 3.2 billion DNA base pairs to identify all factors impacting outcomes. Tesis has identified approximately 60 specific single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) that play a determining role and has further refined the search to an even smaller subset of specific SNPs that, when all present, are linked to cases of death and severe illness from Covid-19.

The mutations that Tesis has compiled following years of research is estimated to be present in 1-3% of the population, though that figure could change with additional screening. Though its relation to Covid-19 infections is not fully understood, the mutations are all associated with genes involved with the body's early response to an initial infection. The malfunction of these genes is thought to escalate the secondary immune response, most often observed as "cytokine storm," which creates high levels of inflammation that can be harmful and even deadly.

"Even without knowing the exact relationship between the mutations and severe Covid-19 response, the test can identify and protect those in the greatest danger," said Patel. "We expect Covid-19 to remain active with additional variants emerging regularly, and this test should be a part of regular screening of the population so those who are most susceptible to its worst outcomes can take necessary precautions to avoid the disease and seek aggressive treatment early if needed."

Tesis has already filed for patent protection on this unique assay, and the company will apply for accelerated FDA approval of the test by early summer.

About Tesis Biosciences

Tesis Biosciences' genetically integrated medical platform has revolutionized targeted genetic sequencing. Our mission is to change medicine by providing physicians, hospitals, and researchers with the tools to help patients treat and overcome major chronic conditions such as heart and lung disease, and cancer through advanced genetic testing. Tesis offers healthcare providers and physicians access to our unique genetic testing and precision medicine, enabling them to create personalized care plans for treating chronic diseases – individually and across generations. We also enable medical device and pharmaceutical companies to bring new products to market and create a robust repository of genetic data and research. Learn more at www.tesisbiosciences.com.

