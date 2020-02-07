TESLA Announces New Album, ‘Five Man London Jam,’ For Global CD, Digital & Vinyl Release On March 27

The recording of this live album took place when TESLA visited the famed iconic recording studio Abbey Road Studios for a one-night musical event capturing the band performing songs from their legendary arsenal including " Love Song " and " What You Give " along with their classic covers of " Signs " and " We Can Work It Out ." Additionally, the band performed live for the first-time-ever their new song "California Summer Song" from their latest album Shock including " Tied To The Tracks " and " Forever Loving You ."

One of the world's most celebrated and enduring rock bands with a diehard, loyal fanbase, TESLA has enjoyed international chart, radio, and tour success for nearly 35 years, with multi-platinum albums and global album sales topping 15 million.

That they are still roaring and soaring should be no surprise. That's just how they are built. TESLA may have been born in the mid '80s eruption of excess, but this band has never been about those things. Their bluesy, soulful sound is strongly embedded in the roots of organic, authentic 1970s rock and roll. The same roots that produced bands like the Allman Brothers, Grand Funk Railroad, AC/DC, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Aerosmith.

TESLA's legacy is alive and well as they continue to record and sellout venues all over the world. As worn in and comfortable as your favorite pair of jeans, TESLA endures because they are a celebration of the greatest spirits of rock and roll.

TESLA is :

Brian Wheat – Bass / Piano / Backing Vocals

Frank Hannon – Guitars / Backing Vocals

Jeff Keith – Lead Vocals

Troy Luccketta – Drums / Percussion

Dave Rude – Guitar / Backing Vocals

Tour Routing: Feb. 14 Pensacola, FL Saenger Theatre Feb. 15 Atlanta, GA Buckhead Theatre Feb. 17 Charleston, SC Charleston Music Hall Feb. 19 Hunstville, AL Mars Music Hall Feb. 21 Virginia Beach, VA Sandle Center for the Performing Arts Feb. 22 Greensboro, NC Piedmont Hall Feb. 25 Memphis, TN The Soundstage at Graceland Feb. 26 Houston, TX House of Blues Feb. 28 Amarillo, TX Amarillo Civic Center Auditorium Feb. 29 Albuquerque, NM Route 66 Casino Hotel Apr. 10 Toppenish, WA Legends Casino Hotel Apr. 11 Wendover, NV Peppermill Concert Hall Apr. 14 El Cajon, CA The Magnolia Apr. 15 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theatre Apr. 17 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues Apr. 18 Tucson, AZ Pima County Fair Apr. 21 Wichita, KS The Cotillion Apr. 22 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center Apr. 24 Harris, MI Island Resort Casino Apr. 25 Harris, MI Island Resort Casino Apr. 28 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live Apr. 29 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre May. 01 Niagara Falls, NY The Rapids Theatre May. 02 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion May. 30 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre May. 31 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl Jun. 03 Denver, CO The Mission Ballroom Jun. 05 Thackerville, OK Winstar World Casino Jun. 06 Topeka, KS Stormont Vail Events Center Jun. 07 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Jun. 09 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheatre Jun. 10 Huber Heights, OH Rose Music Center Jun. 12 Welch, MN Treasure Island Resort & Casino Jun. 13 Chicago, IL Rosemont Horizon Jun. 14 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center Jun. 16 Boston, MA Rockland Trust Bank Pav Jun. 17 Wilkes Barre, PA Mohegan Sun Arena Jun. 19 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center Jun. 20 Gilford, NH Bank of NH Pavilion at Meadowbrook Jun. 23 Long Island, NY Jones Beach Jun. 25 Philadelphia, PA Mann Center for Performing Arts Jun. 26 Pittsburgh, PA S&T Bank Music Park Jun. 27 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre Oct. 27 Playa Mujeres, MX The Sands Festival at Dreams Golf Resort & Spa

