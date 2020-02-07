TESLA Announces New Album, 'Five Man London Jam,' For Global CD, Digital & Vinyl Release On March 27

See TESLA on Tour Around the US Throughout 2020

News provided by

UMe

Feb 07, 2020, 09:47 ET

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The legendary American rock band TESLA will release their new live album, Five Man London Jam worldwide on March 27, 2020 on UMe. The album is a live performance of some their most iconic songs from their catalog. Five Man London Jam was recorded and filmed in 4K high-definition as an homage to their critically acclaimed  and highly influential Top 20 platinum album Five Man Acoustical Jam. Five Man London Jam will be available in multiple formats including Blu-ray, 2LP vinyl, CD and digitally. The electrifying lead single "What You Give (Live)," is available for immediate download with album pre-order, click HERE to listen. Produced by TESLA, Five Man London Jam is being released in conjunction with the group's upcoming North American tour dates that will run throughout 2020, starting in Pensacola, FL on February 14th. For tour dates click HERE and see full routing below.  

TESLA Announces New Album, ‘Five Man London Jam,’ For Global CD, Digital & Vinyl Release On March 27
TESLA Announces New Album, ‘Five Man London Jam,’ For Global CD, Digital & Vinyl Release On March 27

The recording of this live album took place when TESLA visited the famed iconic recording studio Abbey Road Studios for a one-night musical event capturing the band performing songs from their legendary arsenal including "Love Song" and "What You Give" along with their classic covers of "Signs" and "We Can Work It Out."  Additionally, the band performed live for the first-time-ever their new song "California Summer Song" from their latest album Shock including "Tied To The Tracks" and "Forever Loving You."

Pre-order Five Man London Jam HERE 
For merchandise and bundle packages, click HERE.

One of the world's most celebrated and enduring rock bands with a diehard, loyal fanbase, TESLA has enjoyed international chart, radio, and tour success for nearly 35 years, with multi-platinum albums and global album sales topping 15 million.

That they are still roaring and soaring should be no surprise. That's just how they are built. TESLA may have been born in the mid '80s eruption of excess, but this band has never been about those things. Their bluesy, soulful sound is strongly embedded in the roots of organic, authentic 1970s rock and roll. The same roots that produced bands like the Allman Brothers, Grand Funk Railroad, AC/DC, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Aerosmith.

TESLA's legacy is alive and well as they continue to record and sellout venues all over the world. As worn in and comfortable as your favorite pair of jeans, TESLA endures because they are a celebration of the greatest spirits of rock and roll.

teslatheband.com 
facebook.com/teslaband | twitter.com/teslaband

TESLA is:
Brian Wheat – Bass / Piano / Backing Vocals
Frank Hannon – Guitars / Backing Vocals
Jeff Keith – Lead Vocals
Troy Luccketta – Drums / Percussion
Dave Rude – Guitar / Backing Vocals

Tour Routing:

Feb. 14                

Pensacola, FL                    

Saenger Theatre

Feb. 15                

Atlanta, GA                        

Buckhead Theatre

Feb. 17                

Charleston, SC                  

Charleston Music Hall

Feb. 19                

Hunstville, AL                    

Mars Music Hall

Feb. 21                

Virginia Beach, VA          

Sandle Center for the Performing Arts

Feb. 22                

Greensboro, NC                              

Piedmont Hall

Feb. 25                

Memphis, TN                    

The Soundstage at Graceland

Feb. 26                

Houston, TX                      

House of Blues

Feb. 28                

Amarillo, TX                       

Amarillo Civic Center Auditorium

Feb. 29                

Albuquerque, NM          

Route 66 Casino Hotel

Apr. 10                 

Toppenish, WA                

Legends Casino Hotel

Apr. 11                 

Wendover, NV                 

Peppermill Concert Hall

Apr. 14                 

El Cajon, CA                       

The Magnolia

Apr. 15                 

Phoenix, AZ                       

Celebrity Theatre

Apr. 17                 

Las Vegas, NV                   

House of Blues

Apr. 18                 

Tucson, AZ                         

Pima County Fair

Apr. 21                 

Wichita, KS                         

The Cotillion

Apr. 22                 

Peoria, IL                            

Peoria Civic Center

Apr. 24                 

Harris, MI                           

Island Resort Casino                                      

Apr. 25                 

Harris, MI                           

Island Resort Casino

Apr. 28                 

Grand Rapids, MI            

20 Monroe Live

Apr. 29                 

Indianapolis, IN                

Murat Theatre

May. 01               

Niagara Falls, NY              

The Rapids Theatre

May. 02               

Columbia, MD                  

Merriweather Post Pavilion

May. 30               

Paso Robles, CA                               

Vina Robles Amphitheatre

May. 31               

Los Angeles, CA                               

Hollywood Bowl

Jun. 03                 

Denver, CO                        

The Mission Ballroom

Jun. 05                 

Thackerville, OK                               

Winstar World Casino

Jun. 06                 

Topeka, KS                         

Stormont Vail Events Center

Jun. 07                 

St. Louis, MO                      

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Jun. 09                 

Nashville, TN                     

Ascend Amphitheatre

Jun. 10                 

Huber Heights, OH         

Rose Music Center

Jun. 12                 

Welch, MN                        

Treasure Island Resort & Casino

Jun. 13                 

Chicago, IL                          

Rosemont Horizon

Jun. 14                 

Cuyahoga Falls, OH         

Blossom Music Center

Jun. 16                 

Boston, MA                       

Rockland Trust Bank Pav

Jun. 17                 

Wilkes Barre, PA              

Mohegan Sun Arena

Jun. 19                 

Holmdel, NJ                       

PNC Bank Arts Center

Jun. 20                 

Gilford, NH                        

Bank of NH Pavilion at Meadowbrook

Jun. 23                 

Long Island, NY                

Jones Beach

Jun. 25                 

Philadelphia, PA              

Mann Center for Performing Arts

Jun. 26                 

Pittsburgh, PA                  

S&T Bank Music Park

Jun. 27                 

Clarkston, MI                    

DTE Energy Music Theatre

Oct. 27                 

Playa Mujeres, MX         

The Sands Festival at Dreams Golf Resort & Spa

SOURCE UMe

Related Links

https://teslatheband.com

You just read:

TESLA Announces New Album, 'Five Man London Jam,' For Global CD, Digital & Vinyl Release On March 27

News provided by

UMe

Feb 07, 2020, 09:47 ET