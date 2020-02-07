TESLA Announces New Album, 'Five Man London Jam,' For Global CD, Digital & Vinyl Release On March 27
See TESLA on Tour Around the US Throughout 2020
Feb 07, 2020, 09:47 ET
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The legendary American rock band TESLA will release their new live album, Five Man London Jam worldwide on March 27, 2020 on UMe. The album is a live performance of some their most iconic songs from their catalog. Five Man London Jam was recorded and filmed in 4K high-definition as an homage to their critically acclaimed and highly influential Top 20 platinum album Five Man Acoustical Jam. Five Man London Jam will be available in multiple formats including Blu-ray, 2LP vinyl, CD and digitally. The electrifying lead single "What You Give (Live)," is available for immediate download with album pre-order, click HERE to listen. Produced by TESLA, Five Man London Jam is being released in conjunction with the group's upcoming North American tour dates that will run throughout 2020, starting in Pensacola, FL on February 14th. For tour dates click HERE and see full routing below.
The recording of this live album took place when TESLA visited the famed iconic recording studio Abbey Road Studios for a one-night musical event capturing the band performing songs from their legendary arsenal including "Love Song" and "What You Give" along with their classic covers of "Signs" and "We Can Work It Out." Additionally, the band performed live for the first-time-ever their new song "California Summer Song" from their latest album Shock including "Tied To The Tracks" and "Forever Loving You."
Pre-order Five Man London Jam HERE
For merchandise and bundle packages, click HERE.
One of the world's most celebrated and enduring rock bands with a diehard, loyal fanbase, TESLA has enjoyed international chart, radio, and tour success for nearly 35 years, with multi-platinum albums and global album sales topping 15 million.
That they are still roaring and soaring should be no surprise. That's just how they are built. TESLA may have been born in the mid '80s eruption of excess, but this band has never been about those things. Their bluesy, soulful sound is strongly embedded in the roots of organic, authentic 1970s rock and roll. The same roots that produced bands like the Allman Brothers, Grand Funk Railroad, AC/DC, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Aerosmith.
TESLA's legacy is alive and well as they continue to record and sellout venues all over the world. As worn in and comfortable as your favorite pair of jeans, TESLA endures because they are a celebration of the greatest spirits of rock and roll.
teslatheband.com
facebook.com/teslaband | twitter.com/teslaband
TESLA is:
Brian Wheat – Bass / Piano / Backing Vocals
Frank Hannon – Guitars / Backing Vocals
Jeff Keith – Lead Vocals
Troy Luccketta – Drums / Percussion
Dave Rude – Guitar / Backing Vocals
|
Tour Routing:
|
Feb. 14
|
Pensacola, FL
|
Saenger Theatre
|
Feb. 15
|
Atlanta, GA
|
Buckhead Theatre
|
Feb. 17
|
Charleston, SC
|
Charleston Music Hall
|
Feb. 19
|
Hunstville, AL
|
Mars Music Hall
|
Feb. 21
|
Virginia Beach, VA
|
Sandle Center for the Performing Arts
|
Feb. 22
|
Greensboro, NC
|
Piedmont Hall
|
Feb. 25
|
Memphis, TN
|
The Soundstage at Graceland
|
Feb. 26
|
Houston, TX
|
House of Blues
|
Feb. 28
|
Amarillo, TX
|
Amarillo Civic Center Auditorium
|
Feb. 29
|
Albuquerque, NM
|
Route 66 Casino Hotel
|
Apr. 10
|
Toppenish, WA
|
Legends Casino Hotel
|
Apr. 11
|
Wendover, NV
|
Peppermill Concert Hall
|
Apr. 14
|
El Cajon, CA
|
The Magnolia
|
Apr. 15
|
Phoenix, AZ
|
Celebrity Theatre
|
Apr. 17
|
Las Vegas, NV
|
House of Blues
|
Apr. 18
|
Tucson, AZ
|
Pima County Fair
|
Apr. 21
|
Wichita, KS
|
The Cotillion
|
Apr. 22
|
Peoria, IL
|
Peoria Civic Center
|
Apr. 24
|
Harris, MI
|
Island Resort Casino
|
Apr. 25
|
Harris, MI
|
Island Resort Casino
|
Apr. 28
|
Grand Rapids, MI
|
20 Monroe Live
|
Apr. 29
|
Indianapolis, IN
|
Murat Theatre
|
May. 01
|
Niagara Falls, NY
|
The Rapids Theatre
|
May. 02
|
Columbia, MD
|
Merriweather Post Pavilion
|
May. 30
|
Paso Robles, CA
|
Vina Robles Amphitheatre
|
May. 31
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
Hollywood Bowl
|
Jun. 03
|
Denver, CO
|
The Mission Ballroom
|
Jun. 05
|
Thackerville, OK
|
Winstar World Casino
|
Jun. 06
|
Topeka, KS
|
Stormont Vail Events Center
|
Jun. 07
|
St. Louis, MO
|
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
|
Jun. 09
|
Nashville, TN
|
Ascend Amphitheatre
|
Jun. 10
|
Huber Heights, OH
|
Rose Music Center
|
Jun. 12
|
Welch, MN
|
Treasure Island Resort & Casino
|
Jun. 13
|
Chicago, IL
|
Rosemont Horizon
|
Jun. 14
|
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
|
Blossom Music Center
|
Jun. 16
|
Boston, MA
|
Rockland Trust Bank Pav
|
Jun. 17
|
Wilkes Barre, PA
|
Mohegan Sun Arena
|
Jun. 19
|
Holmdel, NJ
|
PNC Bank Arts Center
|
Jun. 20
|
Gilford, NH
|
Bank of NH Pavilion at Meadowbrook
|
Jun. 23
|
Long Island, NY
|
Jones Beach
|
Jun. 25
|
Philadelphia, PA
|
Mann Center for Performing Arts
|
Jun. 26
|
Pittsburgh, PA
|
S&T Bank Music Park
|
Jun. 27
|
Clarkston, MI
|
DTE Energy Music Theatre
|
Oct. 27
|
Playa Mujeres, MX
|
The Sands Festival at Dreams Golf Resort & Spa
SOURCE UMe
Share this article