Tesla "Cyberlanding" & "Cybercamping" Made Possible with the MARS™ Cyberlanding Kit

While the Tesla Cybertruck is a highly capable all-electric truck with plenty of power, the lack of suitable outdoor accessories could deter enthusiasts. Challenges related to mounting and carrying outdoor gear, or installing a rooftop tent, have been a concern. That is, until MARS™.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- California startup Mars Adventure Gear is unlocking the Tesla Cybertruck's camping and overlanding potential with the MARS™ Cyberlanding Kit (Truck Bed), a versatile solution for enthusiasts and avid campers.

Tesla Cyberturck with MARS™ Cyberlanding Kit

Since the pandemic, vehicle-based exploration, overlanding or car camping has become incredibly popular and many have embraced the off-grid lifestyle. With the rapid growth in electric vehicles (EVs), the most recent debate is: can you overland or camp with an EV? More specifically, as the futuristic Tesla Cybertruck ramps up production, is it a good choice for overlanding or car camping?

At Mars, we believe the answer is a resounding yes. While the Cybertruck is a highly capable all-electric truck with plenty of power, the lack of suitable outdoor accessories could deter enthusiasts. Challenges related to mounting and carrying outdoor gear, or installing a rooftop tent, have been a concern. That is, until MARS™.

Unlock Cybertruck's Full Camping Potential

Beyond power, when it comes to overlanding, camping, or any outdoor adventure, the ability to securely carry large and heavy gear is a top priority. Once everything has its dedicated space and can be stored or mounted securely, the next consideration is the sleeping solution. While it's easy to simply place an air mattress in the truck bed, this setup is not weatherproof, lacks privacy, and makes the truck bed unusable for storing gear, adding even more hassles for camping.

This is why Mars decided to develop the MARS™ Cyberlanding Kit for overlanding and camping enthusiasts within the Cybertruck community.

"Cyberlanding" or "Cybercamping" Is Made Possible

Many enthusiasts have been searching for a good camping solution for the Cybertruck. While some options are already available, we feel these options are either bulky or detract from the Cybertruck's unique characteristics when installed.

The MARS™ Cyberlanding Kit was created to address these challenges. This kit features a wide range of mounting accessories made from premium, durable materials, including a versatile rack, a telescoping crossbar system, an accessory mount, a side bar, a set of ditch light mounts, a tire rack, a set of level bars with the rooftop-tent-ready kit and a custom awning. Enthusiasts can configure a setup that best meets their needs and preferences. Mounting a hardshell or softshell rooftop tent on the Tesla Cybertruck without sacrificing access to the truck bed or compromising its look is now possible. The MARS™ Basecamp Awning adds the final touch to complete your overlanding setup.

For those who prefer a full-size hardshell rooftop tent, the upcoming MARS™ Cyberlanding Kit (Glass Canopy) is the perfect solution. This kit replaces the two crossbars with a rear rack that extends from the front rack, creating an extended, level surface over the glass canopy while maximizing access to your truck bed.

The MARS™ Cyberlanding Kit (Truck Bed) is now available for purchase in the U.S. at marsag.co, priced at $2,799. Coming this September, look out for the MARS™ Cyberlanding Kit (Glass Canopy).

Mars Community

Mars is and will always be community-driven. We'd like to invite you enthusiasts to join our community on Discord, where you can interact with us and share your feedback and experiences. We also offer exclusive discounts for Mars products to our community members. We look forward to seeing you there. Don't forget to also follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

About Mars Adventure Gear

Mars Adventure Gear is a California brand developing premium gear for the adventurous, starting with the Tesla Cybertruck. Founded by a group of overlanding enthusiasts and avid campers who happen to be automotive engineers, Mars is committed to becoming the leading brand for vehicle-based exploration. Learn more at marsag.com

MEDIA INQUIRY: [email protected]

Disclaimer

According to Tesla's user manual and public information, the maximum load on roof racks is 220 lbs per 2-crossbar set. While Tesla didn't specify whether this 220 lbs limitation is dynamic or static, given the capabilities of the vehicle, we want to believe the 220 lbs capacity is dynamic. However, the choice and liabilities are yours. Mars is not responsible for any damages to your vehicle due to inappropriate usage or installed accessories. For reference, the Rivian R1S has a dynamic load limit of 250 lbs and a static load limit of 790 lbs.

Ivan West

CMO

Mars Adventure Gear

[email protected]

"This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com."

SOURCE Mars Adventure Gear