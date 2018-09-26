Tesla NanoCoatings Named Among 50 Smartest Companies of the Year 2018 by The Silicon Review Magazine

MASSILLON, Ohio, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tesla NanoCoatings, the world leader in nanotechnology for corrosion protection, today announced that The Silicon Review magazine has named it among the 50 Smartest Companies of the Year 2018. Read the article: (http://bit.ly/2PLPXwH).

"The Silicon Review 50 Smartest Companies of the Year 2018 program identifies companies that mastered the discipline of smartness and stood high among the crowd," said Sreshtha Banerjee, editor-in-chief of The Silicon Review. "The publication has selected Tesla NanoCoatings based on its innovation, revenue growth and domain influence."

Tesla NanoCoatings, a protective coating (paint) formulating company, manufactures Teslan® Carbon NanoCoating in a two-coat system that replaces a traditional three-coat system used extensively for corrosion protection of steel. Tesla's coating uses carbon nanotubes, which self-assemble into rope structures, making them highly conductive, tough and flexible.

"We're honored to be recognized as one of the 50 Smartest Companies of the Year 2018," said Todd Hawkins, President & CEO at Tesla NanoCoatings. "As we continue to make strides in corrosion protection for our customers, it's great to see that The Silicon Review, a respected publication, has noticed the impact we've been able to make."

Disruptive Game-Changing Technology

The process used by most major paint companies for protecting a steel substrate is a three-coat process – a primer, stripe coat, mid coat and topcoat. The process requires three days minimum to complete.

Tesla NanoCoatings developed the 2x1 Wet Edge™ technology, which allows the topcoat to be applied 30 to 45 minutes after the primer. A two-coat process — a primer and topcoat, which can be applied simultaneously in a single day and single visit — reduces installation costs by at least 30 percent while providing superior corrosion protection.

Tesla NanoCoatings' carbon nanotechnology was so different there was considerable apprehension about its efficacy. Paints already on the market were not solving the current corrosion problems. A number of major oil companies understood that carbon nanotechnology could solve corrosion problems. Subsequently, there was considerable interest.

Tesla NanoCoatings partnered with Saudi Aramco to submit its coatings to the industry's most stringent testing, in some cases making the test more difficult than required. The coatings exceed all expectations and are being deployed globally for offshore, marine and harsh environments.

About Tesla NanoCoatings

Tesla NanoCoatings, Inc. (http://www.teslanano.com) is a technology company based in Massillon, Ohio. The company's product line is Teslan, a highly effective corrosion control coating for structural steel utilizing carbon nanotubes.

