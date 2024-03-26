Tesla Ordered to Pay $42M in Landmark Verdict for Crash Involving Employee

INDIANAPOLIS, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Christie Farrell Lee & Bell, a renowned Indiana personal injury law firm, has announced a significant victory in a groundbreaking case against automotive giant Tesla Motors, Inc. In a verdict that marks one of the largest vehicle collision compensations in Indiana's state legal history, Marion Superior Court has ordered Tesla Motors, Inc. to pay $42,481,243.00 to the guardianship estate of Christopher Dugan.

This landmark decision not only exemplifies Christie Farrell Lee & Bell's commitment to their clients but also showcases their legal prowess in challenging complex cases against major corporations. The firm collaborated with Nicholas Rowley and Karen Zahka of Trial Lawyers for Justice to represent Christopher Dugan and his family in this pivotal lawsuit.

Christie Farrell Lee & Bell has announced a $42 million verdict against automotive giant Tesla Motors, Inc. Post this

Christopher Dugan, a devoted father and engineer, sustained life-changing injuries in a 2017 incident involving a Tesla employee and a Tesla-owned vehicle, which resulted in a traumatic brain injury and partial foot amputation. The lawsuit sought justice and accountability for Chris's immense suffering and the challenges faced by his family.

The trial, led by attorneys Lee Christie, Katie Marshall, and the team from Trial Lawyers for Justice, highlighted Tesla's negligence and disregard for safety. The jury's verdict, initially awarding $60.6 million in damages before adjustments for comparative fault, reflects the significant impact of Tesla's actions on the victim's life and the acknowledgment of the firm's relentless advocacy.

"Tesla will likely not pay this jury verdict because Elon Musk has been personally making the decisions. Musk and Tesla made the decision not to accept responsibility up to this point in time," as Nicholas Rowley of Trial Lawyers for Justice noted.

Lee Christie commented on the outcome, emphasizing the journey ahead for Mr. Dugan and the importance of the verdict in providing the necessary resources for his rehabilitation and the well-being of his family. "This verdict, while it cannot undo the harm suffered, is a step towards ensuring that Chris and his daughter are supported through this incredibly difficult time," said Christie.

For further information or inquiries, please contact Christie Farrell Lee & Bell.

Christie Farrell Lee & Bell is Indiana's leading personal injury law firm, recognized for its compassionate advocacy and unwavering commitment to justice. The firm is dedicated to helping those impacted by negligence navigate the complexities of the legal system and achieve meaningful compensation.

Contact:

Katie Marshall

[email protected]

SOURCE Christie Farrell Lee & Bell