Tesla Owners Unite in Support of Kamala Harris for President

Event Details:

- Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024

- Time: 5 PM PST / 7 PM CST / 8 PM EST

- Location: Zoom (Visit ElectKamalaNow.com for details & Zoom Link)

Let's Drive Change Forward Together!

Many Tesla owners are not in alignment with Elon Musk's loud endorsement for President and are instead committed to championing a different vision for the future—by supporting the Kamala Harris ticket for Presidency — one that aligns with the values of sustainability, equity, and innovation.

This event aims to give voice to the Tesla community in their support for Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as they seek to advance their progressive vision for America.

In an inspiring call to action, Attorney Charles A. Bonner hosts a pivotal virtual meeting on: November 2, 2024, at 5 PM via ZOOM LINK

Key Discussion Points:

-Strategies for Tesla owners to express their support for Kamala Harris & Tim Walz-

-Fundraising Donations to bolster Harris' presidential campaign-

-The importance of diverse voices within the Tesla community, regardless of corporate leadership-

Charles Adam Bonner, a recently retired civil rights attorney of 46 years, is dedicated to empowering communities and advocating for sustainable practices. His passion for electric vehicles and commitment to social justice drives his efforts to bring Tesla owners together to Elect Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in 2024!!

For media inquiries, please contact us at: [email protected]

