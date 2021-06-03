Tesla Product Portfolio and CASE Strategies Report 2020-2025: Tesla's Networked Energy Approach has Given Rise to a New Industry and will Drive Exponential Growth
Jun 03, 2021, 11:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic Analysis of Tesla's Product Portfolio and Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electrified (CASE) Strategies, 2025" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study analyzes Tesla's Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electrified (CASE) strategies. It assesses the key features and talking points of the company's growth strategies, including (but not limited to) EV strategy, autonomous driving technology and the related investments, technology co-operation, energy infrastructure development, and new mobility business models.
Tesla's disruptive approach to vehicle design, development, and sales has started to impact the traditional automotive OEM market. In addition, the company aims to become the sole provider of EVs and charging and energy infrastructures and wants to have them all governed by the Tesla Network (strongly ingrained in its 7 Key Strategies). Strategic and technology partnerships with key technology providers keep costs low and save time and resources spent on development. The company's 7 Key Strategies will position it as the go-to company for all things mobility.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are Tesla's CASE strategies?
- What disruptive technologies is the company adopting?
- What does the Tesla battery business model look like?
- What is the significance of the Tesla network?
- What are the mobility goals and strategies in place for mobility programs?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Tesla's Master Plan and Vision - 7 Key Strategies
- Tesla's CASE Strategy Master Plan
- Tesla's CASE Strategy (Vision) for its Transition to Sustainable Energy
- Tesla's Sustainable Energy Vision - An In-depth Analysis
- Tesla's Key Investments - Linked to its Master Plan and Vision
- Tesla's 7 Key Strategies - Linked to its Master Plan and Vision
3. Tesla's Strategies - A Detailed Analysis
- Strategy 1 - Ground-up Operating Systems
- Strategy 2 - Lifestyle Consumer Product Portfolio
- Strategy 2 - Million Units Product Portfolio
- Strategy 2 - Lifestyle Consumer Product Portfolio
- Strategy 3 - Chips/System Architecture
- Tesla's Autonomous Architecture Strategy
- Strategy 4 - Battery Business
- Strategy 5 - Data Business Model
- Strategy 6 - New Mobility
- Strategy 6 - Million Miles Warranty
- Strategy 6 - New Mobility
- Strategy 7 - Organization Structure
- 7 Key Strategies (Linked to the Tesla Master Plan)
4. Growth Opportunity Universe - The Tesla Approach to Growth
- Growth Opportunity - Autonomous Driving and Electric Mobility for Mobility Services and Ridesharing, Forecast to 2030
- Growth Environment - Continuous Improvement Makes Every Tesla Model Different
- Key Conclusions
5. Appendix
- Partial List of Acronyms and Abbreviations Used in the Study
6. Next Steps
