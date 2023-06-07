Tesla Strategy on Electric Mobility: Corporate Strategies, Technology Roadmap, and Financial Performance

07 Jun, 2023, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic Profiling of Tesla on Electric Mobility" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study offers a strategic overview of Tesla to identify and analyze the factors actively electrifying its product lineup.
This study provides an overview of Tesla's services and products and its role in the automotive industry and analyzes the strategies it has adopted for vehicle and technology manufacturing.
Tesla is accelerating its growth in the pure battery electric vehicle (BEV) market by catering to the luxury and mass-market segments, introducing new EV technologies, and manufacturing EV components in-house, such as integrated inverters, motors, and other power electronics systems. In addition, Tesla has formed a long-term strategic partnership with material suppliers, such as CNGR and Talon, for cobalt and low-carbon nickel.
It examines the company's corporate strategy, technology roadmap, and financial performance. The report examines the company's innovation, such as the impact of a 75% SiC reduction on overall revenue from SiC and investment portfolios.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are Tesla's primary operational strategies, mainly corporate, product, sales, and financial performance?
- What are its strategic investments and partnerships?
- What does the company's product portfolio look like? What steps does Tesla plan to take toward power electronics and electric motor system development?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Tesla Electric Vehicles
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
3. Strategic Profiling of Tesla
- Strategic Profiling of Tesla
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
4. Corporate Strategy
- Mission and Vision
- Master Plan by 2035
- Competitive Advantage
- Global Manufacturing Footprint
- Future Tera/Giga Factory
- EV Value Chain Footprint
- Warehouse Footprint
- Financial Metrics
5. Product Portfolio Strategy
- EV Product Lineup
- Tesla Platform Strategy
- Strategic EV Investments and Partnerships
6. Technology Strategy
- Battery Strategy
- Electric Motor Strategy
- Power Electronics Strategy
- Technology Trend - Battery/Motor/Power Electronics
7. Sales Strategy
- Growth Metrics
- Global Sales Performance - Total Revenue
- Global Sales Performance - Automotive Revenue
- Global Sales Performance - Total Deliveries
- Global Sales Performance - Total Deliveries by Region
- SiC Revenue by Tesla Models
- SiC Revenue by Tesla Models - Components
- SiC Revenue by Tesla Models - Main Inverter
- SiC Revenue by Tesla Models - OBC and DC-DC Converter
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Investigate New Markets or Opportunities through Strategic Alliances
