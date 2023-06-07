Tesla Strategy on Electric Mobility: Corporate Strategies, Technology Roadmap, and Financial Performance

News provided by

Research and Markets

07 Jun, 2023, 12:30 ET

DUBLIN, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic Profiling of Tesla on Electric Mobility" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study offers a strategic overview of Tesla to identify and analyze the factors actively electrifying its product lineup.

This study provides an overview of Tesla's services and products and its role in the automotive industry and analyzes the strategies it has adopted for vehicle and technology manufacturing.

Tesla is accelerating its growth in the pure battery electric vehicle (BEV) market by catering to the luxury and mass-market segments, introducing new EV technologies, and manufacturing EV components in-house, such as integrated inverters, motors, and other power electronics systems. In addition, Tesla has formed a long-term strategic partnership with material suppliers, such as CNGR and Talon, for cobalt and low-carbon nickel.

It examines the company's corporate strategy, technology roadmap, and financial performance. The report examines the company's innovation, such as the impact of a 75% SiC reduction on overall revenue from SiC and investment portfolios.

Key Issues Addressed

  • What are Tesla's primary operational strategies, mainly corporate, product, sales, and financial performance?
  • What are its strategic investments and partnerships?
  • What does the company's product portfolio look like? What steps does Tesla plan to take toward power electronics and electric motor system development?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Tesla Electric Vehicles
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

3. Strategic Profiling of Tesla

  • Strategic Profiling of Tesla
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints

4. Corporate Strategy

  • Mission and Vision
  • Master Plan by 2035
  • Competitive Advantage
  • Global Manufacturing Footprint
  • Future Tera/Giga Factory
  • EV Value Chain Footprint
  • Warehouse Footprint
  • Financial Metrics

5. Product Portfolio Strategy

  • EV Product Lineup
  • Tesla Platform Strategy
  • Strategic EV Investments and Partnerships

6. Technology Strategy

  • Battery Strategy
  • Electric Motor Strategy
  • Power Electronics Strategy
  • Technology Trend - Battery/Motor/Power Electronics

7. Sales Strategy

  • Growth Metrics
  • Global Sales Performance - Total Revenue
  • Global Sales Performance - Automotive Revenue
  • Global Sales Performance - Total Deliveries
  • Global Sales Performance - Total Deliveries by Region
  • SiC Revenue by Tesla Models
  • SiC Revenue by Tesla Models - Components
  • SiC Revenue by Tesla Models - Main Inverter
  • SiC Revenue by Tesla Models - OBC and DC-DC Converter

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Investigate New Markets or Opportunities through Strategic Alliances

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ymiqzw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Application Delivery Controllers Global Market to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2030: Players Include Citrix Systems, f5 Networks, Pulse Secure and Radware

Decorative Laminates Global Market to Reach $8.6 Billion by 2030: Digital Revolution Gaining Momentum in Decorative Laminates Benefit Market Expansion

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.