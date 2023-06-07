Tesla Strategy on Electric Mobility: Corporate Strategies, Technology Roadmap, and Financial Performance

DUBLIN, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic Profiling of Tesla on Electric Mobility" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study offers a strategic overview of Tesla to identify and analyze the factors actively electrifying its product lineup.

This study provides an overview of Tesla's services and products and its role in the automotive industry and analyzes the strategies it has adopted for vehicle and technology manufacturing.

Tesla is accelerating its growth in the pure battery electric vehicle (BEV) market by catering to the luxury and mass-market segments, introducing new EV technologies, and manufacturing EV components in-house, such as integrated inverters, motors, and other power electronics systems. In addition, Tesla has formed a long-term strategic partnership with material suppliers, such as CNGR and Talon, for cobalt and low-carbon nickel.

It examines the company's corporate strategy, technology roadmap, and financial performance. The report examines the company's innovation, such as the impact of a 75% SiC reduction on overall revenue from SiC and investment portfolios.

Key Issues Addressed

What are Tesla's primary operational strategies, mainly corporate, product, sales, and financial performance?

What are its strategic investments and partnerships?

What does the company's product portfolio look like? What steps does Tesla plan to take toward power electronics and electric motor system development?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Tesla Electric Vehicles

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

3. Strategic Profiling of Tesla

Strategic Profiling of Tesla

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

4. Corporate Strategy

Mission and Vision

Master Plan by 2035

Competitive Advantage

Global Manufacturing Footprint

Future Tera/Giga Factory

EV Value Chain Footprint

Warehouse Footprint

Financial Metrics

5. Product Portfolio Strategy

EV Product Lineup

Tesla Platform Strategy

Strategic EV Investments and Partnerships

6. Technology Strategy

Battery Strategy

Electric Motor Strategy

Power Electronics Strategy

Technology Trend - Battery/Motor/Power Electronics

7. Sales Strategy

Growth Metrics

Global Sales Performance - Total Revenue

Global Sales Performance - Automotive Revenue

Global Sales Performance - Total Deliveries

Global Sales Performance - Total Deliveries by Region

SiC Revenue by Tesla Models

SiC Revenue by Tesla Models - Components

SiC Revenue by Tesla Models - Main Inverter

SiC Revenue by Tesla Models - OBC and DC-DC Converter

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Investigate New Markets or Opportunities through Strategic Alliances

