Tesla V4 Supercharger Now Available to U.S. Government Agencies Through Verdek's GSA Contract

Tesla's Supercharger program remains highly selective. Tesla reviews and approves each customer individually as part of its broader mission to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy. This approval allows Verdek to introduce eligible clients to that process as part of their EV charging infrastructure planning.

Verdek brings this opportunity to federal agencies through its GSA contract, shortening the path from interest to installation.

Contract Vehicle Identifiers Who Can Use It GSA #GS-07F-172BA BPA #47QMCA22A000Y SAM CAGE Code: 6S9R8 UEI: Q4BWYYMU1J86 NAICS: 335912 Legacy DUNS: 958328796 All U.S. federal agencies: Streamlined ordering, faster delivery orders under pre-set terms. Department of Defense, U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, and all other federal agencies.

What This Means for Federal Agencies

This is bigger than just a new charger option on a list — it's a shortcut to some of the most dependable charging infrastructure in the country. Tesla has spent over a decade building a Supercharger network that spans the nation, and that scale is now something federal fleets can plug into directly:

Faster time to deployment: because Verdek's GSA contract is already in place, federal agencies can move from decision to deployment in weeks, avoiding lengthy solicitation processes.

because Verdek's GSA contract is already in place, federal agencies can move from decision to deployment in weeks, avoiding lengthy solicitation processes. Mission readiness: for the Department of Defense, Army, Air Force, and Navy, that reliability translates directly into fleet uptime and operational continuity.

for the Department of Defense, Army, Air Force, and Navy, that reliability translates directly into fleet uptime and operational continuity. Built-in momentum: as Tesla continues expanding its charging footprint nationally, agencies will benefit from this growth for years to come.

as Tesla continues expanding its charging footprint nationally, agencies will benefit from this growth for years to come. Nationwide reliability: vehicles operating across state lines, remote installations, or long logistics corridors gain access to a network built for consistency, not just coverage.

The V4 Supercharger is Tesla's most powerful charging platform yet, delivering up to 500 kW per post and built to support both NACS and CCS1 vehicles, ready to meet any fleet's charging needs.

"Reliable charging infrastructure is essential to a successful electrification of the US federal fleets," said Guy Mannino, CEO of Verdek. "Federal agencies — including the Department of Defense, U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Navy — operate EVs across bases, training facilities, logistics corridors, and mission-critical locations throughout the country. They need charging infrastructure that is scalable, dependable, and supported by a broad national network."

That's the real headline underneath this announcement: Tesla didn't just build chargers, it built a network. More than 80,000 Superchargers now stand across the globe, running 24/7 with a reported 99.95% uptime.

Verdek sees this as a turning point for public-sector electrification: proof that the infrastructure powering the nation's EV transition and the infrastructure powering government fleets can be one and the same. With more than 1,200 government, nonprofit, and commercial clients already relying on Verdek nationwide, the addition of the Tesla V4 Supercharger doesn't just expand what's possible for federal and state agencies — it accelerates it.

About Verdek

Verdek is a turnkey EV charging infrastructure company serving government, nonprofit, fleet, and commercial customers across the United States. The company provides end-to-end support for EV charging projects, including planning, design, engineering, procurement support, installation, commissioning, and ongoing maintenance.

Media Contact: Email: [email protected] | Phone: 888 336-3734 | Visit: www.verdek.com/gsa-contract

SOURCE Verdek LLC