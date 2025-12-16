Verdek Awarded Sourcewell Contract for EV Charging Hardware, Software and Related Services

Contract launch event held at Sourcewell headquarters in Staples, Minnesota on December 10, 2025

MONROE, Conn. and STAPLES, Minn., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Verdek, LLC ("Verdek"), an end-to-end electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure provider, announced today that it has been awarded Sourcewell Contract #021825-VRK for EVSE sales, installation, products, and related services. The cooperative contract enables eligible public-sector and nonprofit organizations to procure EV charging solutions through a competitively solicited contract.

From right, Guy Mannino, Tony Chang, Mike Domin, and Hasib Rashid at the Contract launch event held at Sourcewell HQ in Staples, Minnesota, on December 10, 2025

The contract includes DC fast charging solutions (24–200+ kW, including high-power-charging-ready configurations), Level 2 AC chargers (7.7–19.2 kW), and comprehensive services such as site survey and feasibility, design and engineering, procurement enablement, utility coordination and incentives, turnkey installation, and ongoing operations, warranty, and service level agreements (SLAs).

On December 10, 2025, Verdek and Sourcewell formally formed the partnership at a Contract Launch event held at Sourcewell's headquarters in Staples, Minnesota. Senior officials from both organizations attended to align go-to-market execution, contract adoption objectives, and near-term customer enablement priorities.

Sourcewell Participating Entities include thousands of public agencies across the United States and Canada, spanning government agencies, municipalities, higher education, K–12 education, nonprofit and tribal entities, and other public agencies. In addition, pursuant to 10 U.S.C. § 2679, eligible United States Department of Defense authorized installations may access Sourcewell's awarded cooperative purchasing master agreements through intergovernmental support agreements. Verdek was selected through Sourcewell's competitive RFP #021825 process. Sourcewell's Proposal Opening Record for the solicitation lists 86 proposer responses received.

"Being awarded the Sourcewell contract is a major milestone for Verdek and an important signal of trust in our ability to deliver turnkey charging infrastructure at scale," said Guy Mannino, CEO of Verdek. "Public agencies and institutions need speed, compliance, and accountability when they deploy EV charging. This contract gives them a streamlined path to procure proven hardware and expert services—backed by Verdek's nationwide delivery model."

"Sourcewell is excited to continue to offer public agencies charging solutions through our Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment with Related Services category". – Mike Domin Associate Director of Cooperative Contracts – Fleet.

To learn more about Verdek's Sourcewell offering or to purchase off the contract, visit https://www.sourcewell-mn.gov/cooperative-purchasing/021825-VRK or Verdek's Sourcewell landing page at www.verdek.com/sourcewell

About Verdek: Verdek is an EV charging infrastructure and alternative-fuels solutions provider delivering end-to-end support—from planning and design to procurement, installation, and ongoing operations. Verdek works with leading OEMs and technology partners to help fleets, municipalities, campuses, and public agencies deploy reliable charging at the pace of electrification.

About Sourcewell: Sourcewell is a self-funded governmental organization that streamlines public procurement by providing competitively awarded, cooperative purchasing contracts used by participating agencies nationwide.

Contact Information: [email protected] or (888) 336-3734. | Visit us at www.verdek.com

SOURCE Verdek LLC