Verdek and Andromeda Power Unveil Proprietary V2B Platform Targeting a $50B+ Vehicle-to-Grid Market

MotorTransformer™ technology delivers 90% infrastructure cost reduction, positioning the partnership at the center of the emerging, high-growth V2X economy.

MONROE, Conn., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verdek LLC, a vertically integrated EV charging infrastructure leader with 18 years of deployment experience, and Andromeda Power LLC, developer of the patented MotorTransformer™ bidirectional power platform, today announced a strategic technology partnership. This joint commercial go-to-market strategy, launched at the 2nd Annual Vehicle-to-Grid USA 2026 summit, marks a milestone in both companies' growth trajectories, introducing a capital-efficient platform that enables electric vehicles to deliver power directly to buildings and the grid at up to 133 kW.

Verdek and Andromeda Power 2nd Annual Vehicle-to-Grid USA 2026 summit, June 8 - 9, 2026 | Detroit, MI Speed Speed

Addressing a Market Bottleneck with Defensible Technology

The V2G and V2B market has long been constrained by the prohibitive cost of bidirectional charging hardware, with conventional systems often exceeding $100,000 per connector—a barrier that has historically restricted deployment to small-scale pilots.

The Verdek-Andromeda platform fundamentally eliminates this bottleneck. The MotorTransformer™ technology, currently being developed by Andromeda Power, repurposes an EV's existing traction motor as a galvanically isolated transformer while the vehicle is parked. This enables native high-power AC bidirectional operation with no additional hardware, no added vehicle weight, and no requirement to replace existing AC infrastructure.

Key Performance & Economic Metrics

Infrastructure Savings: 90% cost reduction vs. conventional offboard DC systems.

High-Power Capability: 133 kW bidirectional AC operation (J3068/J3068-2 compliant).

Exceptional Efficiency: 97.9% round-trip efficiency.

Scalable BOM: $1,500 vehicle-onboard Bill of Materials, enabling rapid OEM and fleet integration.

Validated IP: Platform protected by issued patents; validated via bench testing at 50 kW.

A Scalable, Defensible Business Model

The total addressable market (TAM) for V2X services is projected to exceed $50 billion by the early 2030s. Verdek and Andromeda's platform is designed for rapid horizontal scaling, leveraging existing AC electrical infrastructure present in commercial buildings and fleet depots globally.

Verdek brings 18 years of established customer relationships, a nationwide footprint, and deep integrations with tier-one hardware partners like ChargePoint and ABB. Andromeda Power contributes the foundational IP and engineering roadmap. Together, this partnership presents a compelling combination of proprietary technology and proven commercial infrastructure.

Executive Commentary

"Fleet operators and building owners are sitting on an enormous untapped energy asset—the vehicles already in their lots," said Guy Mannino, CEO of Verdek. "We've spent 18 years building the infrastructure relationships to monetize that asset at scale. The MotorTransformer™ is the technology that makes the economics work. This partnership is turning a market stuck in pilot mode into one ready for immediate commercial deployment."

Commercialization Roadmap

Milestone Timeline Nissan Leaf Prototype validation (*) 2026 Commercial fleet integration partnerships Q4 2026 First commercial fleet deployments Early 2027 Global V2X ecosystem scaling 2027+

(*) Nissan Leaf Prototype developed with funding from the California Energy Commission.

Resources & Visuals

To demonstrate the MotorTransformer™ technology in action, we invite you to view our latest technical demonstrations:

MotorTransformer™: MotorTransformer™: The Evolution of EV Fast Charging How a Nissan Leaf EM57 Becomes a High-Frequency Isolation Transformer https://youtu.be/8vK-BRaREfQ https://youtu.be/rjQesu-X2EM

MEDIA CONTACT

Verdek LLC | 888-336-3734 | [email protected]

SOURCE Verdek LLC