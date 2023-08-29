Tesorio Completes Workday Certified Integration

News provided by

Tesorio

29 Aug, 2023, 12:15 ET

Integration with Workday Financial Management Will Provide Customers with Streamlined Financial Operations and Predictable Cash Flow

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tesorio, a leading provider of Cash Flow Performance Solutions and Workday Ventures software partner, today announced that it has achieved Workday Certified Integration status. Tesorio provides customers with a seamless integration that connects Workday Financial Management with Tesorio's Cash Flow Performance Platform. The certified integration is a testament to Tesorio's commitment to excellence, extending Workday's capabilities with Tesorio's AI-powered cash flow solutions. The integration offers a robust solution that provides greater visibility and predictability of cash flow.

Workday Financial Management provides a full range of core accounting capabilities that provides organizations with the real-time insight, agility, and efficiency required to meet the complex needs of today's business landscape.

Tesorio, a G2 category leader, empowers CFOs and finance teams to boost productivity and profits with better visibility, predictability, and control of cash flows. Tesorio's cash flow performance platform, in combination with Workday Financial Management, will provide greater automation for Accounts Receivable teams to collect cash faster. Tesorio provides real-time insights into outstanding receivables and improved customer experiences and relationships. The company's Cash Flow Performance Platform frequently syncs Accounts Receivable data and pushes data, such as notes and messages, in real time to Workday, enabling customers to efficiently track past due invoices and communicate with their customers and within their teams.

"We are proud to partner with Workday and thrilled to announce Tesorio's integration with Workday Financial Management," said Carlos Vega, CEO & Co-founder, Tesorio. "The Workday Ventures partnership and investment in Tesorio reinforce our shared commitment to redefining cash flow management and propel us further on our mission to connect people and data to make cash flow predictable. With support from Workday and Workday Ventures, we look forward to continuing to empower businesses with cutting-edge solutions to simplify receivables management, make cash flow predictable, and build meaningful customer relationships. This collaboration marks an exciting chapter as we collectively transform the landscape of cash flow."

"We believe Tesorio is one of the most responsive partners in the Workday ecosystem, consistently addressing our needs and delivering enhancements that exceed our expectations. The integration between Tesorio and Workday strengthens our cash flow management capabilities and empowers us to make data-driven decisions with ease," said Jason A. Anderson, Director of Revenue, Health Catalyst.

More information on Tesorio's integration can be found on the Workday Marketplace, which provides easy access to solutions built by Workday and its partners.

About Tesorio
Tesorio, a leading provider of Cash Flow Performance Solutions, revolutionizes the way businesses handle A/R. Its cutting-edge technology, powered by AI and machine learning, offers advanced A/R automation tools that include intelligent workflow, payment prediction, collections, forecasting, self-service customer payments, invoice matching, and more. Tesorio maximizes cash flow performance for global companies such as Health Catalyst, Bank of America, Box, and Veeva.

Media Relations Contact
Demi Hingeley, 6198716242, [email protected]

SOURCE Tesorio

