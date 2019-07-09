Tespo, A Personalized Nutrition Platform, Will Present At The Nutrition Business Journal Summit In Rancho Palos On July 16

DETROIT, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tespo, a home healthcare technology company passionate about improving health outcomes through the lens of customer compliance, today announced that Ted Mills, Co-founder and CEO, will present at the Nutrition Business Journal Summit in Rancho Palos, C.A. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.

Mills will be presenting his thought leadership on having built Tespo's digital platform, the only one that measures data inputs for tracking user progress and compliance. His presentation will include how the integration of third-party apps and devices can enable a holistic picture of health, while also delivering real-time feedback to the user. By closing that communication loop, companies become more convenient, personalized and smart in their strategies to encourage consumer adoption of a daily regime.

The summit attracts more than 400 attendees across the nutrition industry that focus on deals, education and strategic opportunities and challenges facing the vitamin and supplement industry.

About Tespo

Tespo is a home healthcare technology company passionate about improving health outcomes through the lens of patient compliance beginning with personalized nutrition. The Tespo platform delivers and monitors input of when vitamins and supplements are taken at home, using technology to track and encourage a daily routine. The company's patented Pod provides a 31-day supply of individual, personalized servings that are delivered direct to the consumer by subscription. Each serving is made from fresh, clean active ingredients that are easily mixed with water through Tespo's proprietary Wi-Fi connected countertop dispenser. The whole family can enjoy a good tasting, liquid vitamin serving personalized to fill each person's potential nutrient gaps and support their health, rather than having to swallow pills. For more information visit http://www.GetTespo.com.

