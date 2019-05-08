Tespo Launched Pods To Provide Personalized Nutrition, And A Connected Home Dispenser, To Deliver Clean Vitamins And Supplements

Tespo Personalized Pods provide a 31-day supply of vitamins and supplements in their purest, cleanest, freshest form. The pods are put into Tespo Connect, which uses proprietary technology to release the ingredients, combine with water, and then mixed specifically for that Pod's requirements. Each Tespo Pod serving is sugar-free, calorie-free, non-GMO, gluten-free, and uses clean and fresh ingredients ensuring exact dosages. Personalized Pods contain up to 3.5-grams of vitamin and supplement powder which depending on the personalized formulation, can be the equivalent of eight to ten vitamin or supplement pills.

Tespo Connect seamlessly syncs with the Tespo app to track and reward adherence. People can achieve a "streak" for using Tespo on consecutive days, and they earn 10 cents towards future Tespo purchases each time they make their vitamin and supplement vita-shot. If being used by more than one person in a household, Tespo Connect knows which Pod is being used to accurately track different consumers within an app. Consumers can also choose to share their usage with others, which helps track if children or other loved ones have taken their daily vitamins. There are options to also track your sleep, energy level and other benefits from a daily vitamin and supplement routine.

To create their own Personalized Pod, consumers begin by answering questions to Tespo's personalized vitamin quiz on their website. Based on peer-reviewed, scientific and medical studies on humans and nutrition and supplements, Tespo's recommendations provide optimal nutrient levels for each person. Customers also have the option to deselect certain ingredients. Tespo's questionnaire for Personalized Pods provides background on how each question is relevant to creating a personalized formulation. For a deeper look into Tespo's ingredients there is an in-depth ingredient glossary on their website.

"Tespo is excited to launch these new products for precision nutrition that will improve health outcomes through compliance to a vitamin and supplement routine," said Ted Mills, CEO and Co-Founder of Tespo. "We know that what gets measured gets improved, and once you see improvements, you become more motivated to keep moving in that positive direction. Our new products are geared to demonstrate how compliance with a daily vitamin and supplement routine improves quality of life."

Tespo Connect costs just $99 after $50 in Tespo Rewards credit when you connect the dispenser to the app, and a monthly subscription for Tespo Pods starts at just $22. The Tespo Connect dispenser and Tespo Personalized Pods are delivered direct to customers with free shipping and sold exclusively through www.GetTespo.com. Tespo also sells Pods for bariatric patients, as well as formulas for sleep, beauty (hair, nails and skin), vision care, energy, and multivitamins for children, women, and men.

Tespo is a home healthcare technology company passionate about improving health outcomes through the lens of patient compliance beginning with precision nutrition. The company launched in 2016 providing a platform to deliver vitamins and supplements using fresh, clean active ingredients that are easily mixed through their proprietary countertop dispenser. Users can enjoy a good tasting, two-ounce vita-shot, rather than having to swallow multiple pills each day. Tespo's patented Pod delivery system provides a 31-day supply delivered direct to the consumer. For more information visit www.GetTespo.com.

