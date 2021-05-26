TessaB Announces Partnership with T-CETRA's VIDAPAY Solution to Expand Access to Mobile Phone Protection Plans

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TessaB Corp., a technology company developing a blockchain platform to solve market inefficiencies in the mobile phone industry, and T-CETRA, a leading fintech company turning retail cash payments into cashless transactions, today announced a partnership between T-CETRA's proprietary solution, VIDAPAY, and TessaB's newly launched TessaB Protect mobile phone protection plans. The new partnership launches this month and will reach the entire VIDAPAY network of over 10,000+ retail locations, allowing VIDAPAY retailers to offer TessaB Protect to all their customers.

With TessaB Protect, you can activate a protection plan on fully functional phones at any point in the customer lifecycle. Other providers only activate plans within a 30 – 45 day window of a phone purchase, leaving the majority of consumers unable to protect their phone.

Flavio Mansi, CEO of TessaB, said "We built protection plans from the ground up for both new and used phones. Customers run comprehensive diagnostics on the TessaB app to activate a plan, allowing us to validate that their phone is fully functional. We think it's a game changer, exponentially expanding the size of the addressable market, and we are excited to bring this innovative offering to market through our partnership with T-CETRA's VIDAPAY platform."

Through this partnership, VIDAPAY retailers will sell plans to customers at independent retail locations, without needing to inspect the phone or run diagnostic tests. Instead, customers will run comprehensive diagnostics on their phone on the TessaB app after they leave the store, activating their protection plan coverage.

Jen Nakos, General Manager of TessaB Protect explained, "Validating that the customer's phone is fully functional allows us to mitigate fraud risk and pass savings onto customers. Competitive protection plans are built for new phones and priced accordingly. With so many consumers breaking their phones and getting stuck with expensive repairs or replacements costs, lowering the cost of protection plans was our priority, aligning perfectly with the cash-preferred customers T-CETRA's retail network reaches."

"The addition of TessaB's mobile handset protection plan to our VIDAPAY platform is another great example of the ways we are continuing to help our retailers better serve their customers. Prior to our partnership with TessaB Protect, there was no plan to allow customers to protect the phones they already owned. We are excited to begin this exclusive partnership and bring this innovative technology to our retail network," said Abdul Akel, Co-Founder and CEO of T-CETRA.

TessaB Protect plans start at $19.99 for 1 year of coverage with deductibles as low as $25. Terms of the partnership between TessaB and T-CETRA were not released.

About T-CETRA : is a leading financial technology enabler that converts cash payments into secure, auditable, cashless transactions at over 10,000 retail locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico that primarily serve cash preferred customers. Their payment solutions bridge the digital divide for these underserved communities and are used by Fortune 500 companies within the wireless, online marketplace, subscription based premium service, transportation, healthcare, charitable, and government sectors, connecting them to the 84.8 million underbanked individuals in the U.S. VIDAPAY, T-CETRA's proprietary cloud-based payment portal, helps these retailers mitigate risk and increase sales. Its intuitive interface enables retailers to manage customer accounts in real-time within a safe, secure payment transaction framework. For more information, visit www.tcetra.co

About TessaB: TessaB Corp. is a technology company focused on reinventing the secondary market for mobile phones and devices. Leveraging blockchain, AI and machine learning, TessaB is building a technology platform designed to solve inefficiency and trust issues that plague the mobile phone industry, enabling consumers to buy and sell with an unprecedented level of trust, security, and efficiency. TessaB operates the The Glyde Marketplace , an innovative peer-to-peer platform for buying and selling used phones, and TessaB Protect, accidental damage protection plans built for all phones. For more information, visit www.tessab.com or follow us on social media: LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

