TESSAN Showcased New Charging Products at CES 2025, Enhancing Its Role in Modern Life and Travel

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2025, TESSAN showcased its relentless pursuit of technological innovation and enhanced user experience, engaging with a diverse audience to reinforce its commitment to being a dependable companion in users' lives and travels. The event was a vibrant platform for interaction, where TESSAN not only presented its latest advancements but also connected with media, social influencers, and attendees through various engaging activities.

TESSAN Unveils Innovative Charging Solutions at CES 2025

The exhibition garnered substantial media attention, with TESSAN being interviewed by various outlets. In acknowledgment of its innovative contributions, TESSAN received an award from SlashGear, a leading technology media platform known for its in-depth reviews and news on tech, cars, gaming, and science since 2005. The event's excitement was further amplified by social media influencers, who explored the exhibition and shared their experiences with their followers, significantly enhancing the reach and impact of TESSAN's innovations.

A highlight of the event was the interactive "What's Your Next Journey?" activity, which invited attendees to participate for a chance to win an exclusive poster of the American singer-songwriter Rachael Yamagata, who recently partnered with TESSAN to inspire travelers.

Central to the exhibition were TESSAN's latest products that underscored the brand's commitment to innovation and user-centric design. The Travel Adapters, with its lightweight, compact, and multifunctional design, was a standout. Designed for global use, it caters to frequent travelers, ensuring seamless connectivity across different countries. The 140W Universal Travel Adapter, in particular, captured significant attention as an essential tool for global connectivity.

The Charging Station was another focal point, offering multi-device charging capabilities, rapid charging technology, and safety features. Suitable for both home and office environments, it meets the needs of users with multiple devices. The 100W Charging Station, a 9-in-1 powerhouse, exemplifies this by charging multiple gadgets simultaneously at lightning speed, appealing to busy individuals and tech enthusiasts alike.

Additionally, the Smart EV Charger demonstrated TESSAN's commitment to sustainable and efficient solutions. Compatible with various electric vehicle models, it provides a convenient and eco-friendly charging option for EV users.

TESSAN's diverse product range embodies the brand's vision and core values, aiming to be a reliable companion in both daily life and travel. By prioritizing simplicity and convenience, TESSAN designs products that eliminate complexity and meet modern efficiency needs. Innovation is key, with advanced technologies like GaN (Gallium Nitride) enhancing performance and compatibility. Sustainability is also central to TESSAN's mission, as demonstrated by eco-friendly practices and partnerships with ClimatePartner and One Tree Planted. Notably, TESSAN has launched an initiative to plant 10,000 trees across the U.S. and beyond, reinforcing its commitment to environmental sustainability and climate action.

Beyond product innovation, TESSAN enhances its impact through strategic collaborations. A notable partnership with globe-acclaimed photographer and adventurer Mattias Klum underscores the brand's reliability. Additionally, TESSAN has teamed up with Rachael Yamagata to launch a global initiative aimed at uncovering travelers' stories and inspiring exploration of the unknown.

As TESSAN continues to innovate and expand its product offerings, it remains dedicated to meeting the evolving needs of users worldwide. The brand invites everyone to join in its journey of exploration and discovery, promising more high-quality products that enhance connectivity and enrich lives.

About TESSAN

TESSAN, a trusted partner in charging solutions, is committed to enriching experiences both at home and during travel. The brand offers a wide array of products, including multifunctional power strips, travel adapters, wall extenders, and smart home devices. Supported by a robust R&D and production team, TESSAN develops innovative socket products for users across the globe. With the trust of over 20 million users, TESSAN empowers their journeys from home to every destination, promoting environmentally conscious electricity usage.

For more information, visit www.tessan.com or the TESSAN Amazon store, and follow TESSAN on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

CONTACT: Derien Lin, [email protected]

SOURCE TESSAN