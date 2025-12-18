TESSAN to Redefine Global Mobility at CES 2026 with '100 Travelers' Initiative and Flagship Voyager 205

Visit Booth #31109 to witness a new era of "Charging Revolution," featuring immersive storytelling installations and the world's most powerful travel adapter.

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TESSAN, a global leader in charging solutions, today announced its visionary showcase for CES 2026, scheduled for January 6-9 in Las Vegas. Under the theme "Courage Charge," TESSAN will transform its presence from a hardware exhibition into a celebration of human connection. The company will unveil its transformative "100 TESSAN Travelers" brand initiative alongside its latest technological breakthrough, the Voyager 205, at Venetian Expo Booth #31109.

This year's showcase marks a pivotal evolution for TESSAN. Beyond providing power, the brand is dedicating its global stage to the stories behind the charge—the explorers, creators, and digital nomads who rely on TESSAN to stay connected across borders.

The "100 Travelers" Initiative: Connecting Souls, Not Just Sockets

At the heart of TESSAN's CES presence is the launch of the "100 TESSAN Travelers" initiative. This global campaign moves beyond traditional influencer marketing to spotlight the authentic narratives of real explorers.

At Booth #31109, visitors will encounter a striking visual installation featuring a Wingsuit display. While symbolic, this installation represents the campaign's core philosophy: the pursuit of freedom, the courage to leap into the unknown, and the limitlessness of the modern journey.

"Technology loses its meaning if it doesn't serve a human purpose," said Alex, Founder of TESSAN. "With the '100 Travelers' initiative, we are shifting our narrative. We want to demonstrate that every journey—whether it's a wingsuit flight off a mountain peak or a business trip across the Pacific—carries a story worth telling. TESSAN is simply the silent, reliable companion that ensures those stories never go dark."

TESSAN Night: A Convergence of Minds

To commemorate this strategic shift, TESSAN will host an exclusive brand gala, TESSAN Night, on the evening of January 6th at The Smith Center.

This invitation-only event serves as a physical manifestation of the brand's new vision. TESSAN Night creates a rare space where industry partners, media friends, and global travelers can disconnect from the noise of the trade show floor and reconnect with the shared spirit of exploration. It is a night dedicated to "The Journey," fostering a community that values meaningful experiences over mere connectivity.

"TESSAN Night is our tribute to the dreamers," Alex added. "It is an opportunity for us to look our partners and users in the eye and say: We understand your lifestyle, and we are building the future to support it."

The Voyager 205: Power Without Boundaries

Turning the vision into reality, TESSAN will officially introduce the Voyager 205, a device engineered to meet the demanding power needs of the modern "100 Travelers."

As the hero product of the showcase, the Voyager 205 redefines the travel adapter category. Leveraging advanced GaN (Gallium Nitride) technology, it delivers a massive 205W of power in a compact form factor, capable of fast-charging high-performance laptops, drones, and camera gear simultaneously across over 200 countries and regions.

Alongside the Voyager 205, Booth #31109 will display a comprehensive ecosystem of "Home & Journey" solutions, including:

Next-Gen Tower Power Strips: Vertical desktop centers designed to organize the chaotic workspaces of content creators.

Ultra-Thin Flat Plugs: Innovative designs solving the problem of furniture clearance in modern homes.

Lifestyle Charging Accessories: A suite of products that seamlessly bridge the gap between a fixed home office and a mobile lifestyle.

Experience the Narrative

Attendees are invited to Booth #31109 at the Venetian Expo to experience the full narrative arc. From the visual impact of the "Wingsuit" display symbolizing ultimate freedom, to the "Story Wall" featuring faces of global travelers, the booth is designed to inspire the next great adventure.

For TESSAN, CES 2026 is not just a product launch—it is a declaration that the future of charging is human-centric, boundless, and ready for whatever journey lies ahead.

About TESSAN

TESSAN, a trusted partner in charging solutions, is committed to enriching experiences both at home and during travel. The brand offers a wide array of products, including multifunctional power strips, travel adapters, wall extenders, and smart home devices. Supported by a robust R&D and production team, TESSAN develops innovative socket products for users across the globe. With the trust of over 20 million users, TESSAN empowers their journeys from home to every destination, promoting environmentally conscious electricity usage.

For more information, visit www.tessan.com or the TESSAN Amazon store, and follow TESSAN on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

