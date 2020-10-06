Tessemae's Announces New Superfood Line of Dressings & Marinades

"We believe that each meal is an opportunity to boost your nutrition through purpose-driven eating," says Tessemae's Chef Kristen Dittami. "Tessemae's Superfood dressings are the perfect complement to a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. They're a great way to add that little bit of extra to your meal, to help spark your day and make it that much better for you."

Announcing the Superfood lineup, carefully crafted with flavors you can't ignore, and wholesome ingredients you don't have to:

Citrus Turmeric Wellness is a light and fruity dressing bursting with lemon, orange and lime.

is a light and fruity dressing bursting with lemon, orange and lime. Mushroom Ginger Immunity is made with umami rich coconut aminos, savory toasted sesame oil, plus a touch of ground ginger and lion's mane mushroom.

is made with umami rich coconut aminos, savory toasted sesame oil, plus a touch of ground ginger and lion's mane mushroom. Chili Lime Vitality brings a kick of heat from chili peppers, a bright tanginess from fresh lime juice and a touch of sweetness with natural coconut nectar.

brings a kick of heat from chili peppers, a bright tanginess from fresh lime juice and a touch of sweetness with natural coconut nectar. Chia Balsamic Balance delivers a classic vinaigrette flavor profile made with real balsamic vinegar. It includes added sweetness from coconut nectar, plus a touch of the superfood chia seeds.

These vinaigrettes are also clean-label, organic, non-GMO and made with high oleic sunflower oil, recognized for supporting healthy heart functions. Simply put – thanks to Tessemae's premium quality standards, clean manufacturing and whole ingredients, these products are made better to taste better than other "healthy dressings" on the market, so you can feel better overall.

