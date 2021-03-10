Tessemae's Expands Jerry Garcia Partnership with Cosmic Jerry Sauce Launching Exclusively at Whole Foods Market Nationwide

"The synergy of these three brands is unmatched. When we started working with the Jerry Garcia Family to design a product that felt true to the nature of the rock legend and also brought Tessemae's own values of 'simplify food, amplify life' to the forefront, it was clear that Whole Foods Market was the perfect place to bring the sauce to life," said Greg Vetter, Tessemae's CEO and Founder.

Tessemae's and the Jerry Garcia Family designed Cosmic Jerry Sauce as an imaginative collaboration without restrictions. This "everything" spicy-sweet sauce can be used as a dip, dressing, grilling sauce, marinade or glaze for fish, pork, chicken, beef, tofu, vegetables and more.

"The Jerry Garcia family values Tessemae's commitment to creating all natural and organic dressings and sauces. That's why a family-owned company like Tessemae's is the perfect partner for our dreams, and our taste buds!" said Trixie Garcia, Jerry Garcia's daughter.

In addition to the new saucy tribute to Jerry Garcia, Tessemae's is expanding its shelf-stable Pantry line with Whole Foods Market to include new Classic Ketchup in a 14 oz upside-down squeeze bottle, Honey Mustard in a new easy squeeze bottle, and several other Tessemae's best sellers including Buffalo Ranch, Cilantro Lime Ranch, and Classic Ranch.

"We are thrilled to launch Cosmic Jerry Sauce at Whole Foods Market because it's a reimagined and creative approach to a pantry staple sauce, leaning into one of our predicted food trends for 2021, Basics on Fire," said Christina Pearson, Global Category Merchant at Whole Foods Market. "Our customers have already come to know and love Tessemae's products on our shelves, and they will have even more unique options with the new Cosmic Jerry Sauce and Tessemae's Pantry line."

The expansion of Tessemae's offerings at Whole Foods Market marks nearly 12 years of collaboration between the two brands that has focused on building an authentic relationship around innovative, flavor-forward, organic products that consumers love.

Tessemae's is available in Whole Foods Market stores nationwide. From March 10th through the 16th, Prime customers will receive a free sample of Tessemae's Pantry Ranch dressing, as well as a recipe card featuring Cosmic Jerry Sauce, with their Whole Foods Market on Amazon.com online grocery delivery order, available for select ZIP codes, for a limited time, while supplies last. For more information on Tessemae's, please visit Tessemaes.com, and to keep up with the latest product news, follow Tessemae's on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter at @Tessemaes.

About Tessemae's:

Tessemae's is a flavor-forward food company that makes clean-label, organic products with uncompromising ingredients of the highest quality. Tessemae's commitment to healthy eating and living is at the core of its mission: Simplify Food to Amplify Life. As a pioneer in clean manufacturing, Tessemae's is focused on producing simple and delicious food with real ingredients that everyone can enjoy. All Tessemae's products are made in the U.S., and are available for purchase at Amazon, Baker's, Big Y, City Market, Dillon's, Earth Fare, Fred Meyer, Fresh Thyme, Fry's, Giant, Harris Teeter, H-E-B, Heinen's, King Soopers, Kroger, Lucky's, Mom's Organic Market, Publix, QFC, Roundy's, Ralphs, Safeway, Sam's Club, Save Mart, Shop Rite, Smith's, Sprouts, Target, Tessemaes.com, Thrive Market, Walmart, Wegmans, Whole Foods Market, and more retailers across the country.

About Jerry Garcia:

Jerry Garcia (1942-1995) created an unparalleled legacy across the American landscape, most notably in his role as a founding member, singer, songwriter and lead guitarist of the Grateful Dead. Garcia's unmistakable guitar tone enchanted multitudes of "Deadheads" throughout the band's 30-year career and beyond. His work with the Jerry Garcia Band, Old and in the Way, Legion of Mary, Garcia/Grisman, and projects with Merl Saunders, only scratch at the surface of his musical influences, as he set out to master the Great American Songbook. Unequivocally devoted to the craft of music, Garcia continues to inspire future generations through the body of work he has left behind and his creative spirit.

Media Contact:

[email protected]



SOURCE Tessemae's

Related Links

http://www.tessemaes.com

