Tessemae's Launches New Pantry Line of Dressings, Marinades, and Condiments

Tessemae's launched in 2009 and for the past 10 years has been the lead disruptor and innovator in the clean-manufacturing and eating space, making clean label dressings, marinades, and condiments. This has allowed them to continue their mission to offer the cleanest, best-tasting, and highest quality products to consumers nationwide.

"It is our mission to provide 100% clean label, delicious, organic dressings and condiments to consumers everywhere, and our new Pantry line will be pivotal in making this mission a reality," said Greg Vetter, Founder and CEO. "With our new shelf-stable line, we will be able to provide our dressings and condiments at an affordable price point and give more families a delicious, healthier, organic option."

All of the new Pantry products meet Tessemae's strict clean label requirements, which include being organic, thickening agent-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, and containing no added sugar. Tessemae's original line of refrigerated dressings can still be found in the produce department, but Tessemae's Pantry and condiment products will be found in the center aisle, where consumers are more likely to look for dressings, condiments, and vinaigrettes. Tessemae's Pantry line will showcase all new packaging while highlighting the same brand attributes familiar to consumers throughout the store. The new line is hitting store shelves now and will be available for purchase for $4.00-$5.99 at Wal-Mart, Kroger, Meijer, Whole Foods, Sprouts, Safeway and multiple other retailers nationwide. The new line will also be available for purchase online on Tessemaes.com , Amazon, and Thrive Market.

For further information, please visit Tessemaes.com/pantry. Fans can also follow Tessemae's on Facebook at Facebook.com/TessemaesAllNatural as well as Instagram and Twitter @Tessemaes.

About Tessemae's

Tessemae's is an organic fresh food company that makes products with uncompromised ingredients of the highest quality. Tessemae's commitment to healthy eating and living is the core of its mission. As a pioneer in clean label manufacturing, Tessemae's has been focused on producing simple and delicious food with real ingredients that everyone can enjoy. All Tessemae's products are made and shipped from the U.S., and are available for purchase at Whole Food's Market, Kroger, Sprouts, Safeway, Baker's, Fry's, Mom's Organic Market, Dillon's, Earth Fare, Fresh Thyme, Fred Meyer, QFC, Walmart, City Market, Roundy's, Ralphs, King Soopers, Lucky's, Heinen's, HEB, Roundy's, Harris Teeter, Wegmans, Save Mart, Smith's, Amazon, Tessemaes.com, Thrive Market and more retailers across the country.

SOURCE Tessemae's

Related Links

http://tessemaes.com

