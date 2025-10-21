Tesser Raises $4.5M Seed Round to Bring Instant Cross-Border Payments to Banks and PSPs

The platform cuts international payment times from weeks to hours, reducing costs by 95%

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tesser today announced it has secured seed funding for its stablecoin payments solution in a round led by Castle Island Ventures alongside Strobe Ventures and Anthemis with participation from other strategic investors.

Founded by Geetha Panchapakesan , a payments veteran who spent 18 years at MoneyGram, Visa Direct, and Circle, Tesser addresses a critical gap: licensed financial institutions want to enable stablecoins but lack the technical infrastructure to do so quickly and compliantly.

Why this matters for financial institutions

Visa's global payment volume in 2024 was 13.2 trillion. Stablecoin payment volume in the same year reached $6.4 trillion – nearly half of that, most of which is market share being captured from traditional institutions.

Tesser's stablecoin payment platform can help financial institutions cut cross border payments delivery time to hours with a 95% cost reduction over industry standards. The platform, which can be fully integrated in under a month, handles wallet provisioning, treasury management, compliance orchestration, and reconciliation—abstracting blockchain complexity and allowing institutions to maintain full control over risk and customer relationships.

"We're giving institutions the full stack infrastructure to add blockchain as a payment rail, the same way they added mobile payments. We are the only platform that doesn't seek to compete with banks, PSPs or fintechs, but support them" Panchapakesan said.

Tesser's MVP launches at Money 2020 in Las Vegas, October '25. To learn more about the platform, sign up for updates at tesser.xyz/updates or connect with Tesser at Money 2020.

About Tesser

Founded in 2025 and based in New York, Tesser provides licensed financial institutions with a full-stack platform to connect traditional finance with blockchain-based money movement.

