Tesseract Introduces Site Manager and PRISM Vision Badge to Bring Clear, Real Time Visibility to Every Job Site

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tesseract announced the release of Tesseract Site Manager, a simple and powerful platform that gives construction, infrastructure, and military teams a clear picture of what is happening on their sites at any moment. Along with this platform, Tesseract introduced the PRISM Vision Badge, a wearable robot designed to automatically document work as it happens and give workers a new sense of pride in the craft they bring to the field every day.

Tesseract Site Manager and the Prism Vision Badge turn every worker into a real-time source of truth, creating clear, continuous intelligence across the entire job site.

The Prism Vision Badge is a small, rugged robot that clips onto a worker's vest or helmet. Throughout the day, it automatically captures photos at set intervals, adds time and location information, and stores everything securely on the device. At the end of a shift, workers simply place the badge in a charging dock where real time data is uploaded and organized. The badge requires no training beyond pressing one button, making it as easy to use as a walkie talkie.

When paired with Tesseract Site Manager, the Vision Badge becomes a powerful workforce amplifier. Site Manager brings together data from Vision Badges, Prism location trackers, access control points, security cameras, internet connectivity, and environmental sensors. All of this information appears in a clean dashboard that shows who is on site, what work was completed, where equipment is located, and whether any issues require attention. The system creates a digital twin of the job site and gives managers a real time map of field activity.

As workers move through the site, their Vision Badges help create a roving human powered sensor network that captures progress, safety conditions, craftsmanship, and productivity at the speed of the work itself. Workers are able to showcase their contribution in a way that has never been possible, and many take pride in seeing their tasks, installations, and finished work appear in the daily record for their team to review and celebrate.

Key benefits of Tesseract Site Manager and the Tesseract Prism Vision Badge include:

Automatic visual documentation of daily work with no manual photos or missing information

Real time tracking of people, tools, and equipment for better planning and safety

Secure access control and credentialing for workers and visitors

Oversight of multiple sites from one central dashboard

Simple device management for badges, sensors, and cameras

Scalable and low cost for large field teams

"Tesseract Site Manager and the Prism Vision Badge give teams real time clarity," said John Boucard, CEO of Tesseract. "Instead of relying on spreadsheets, manual reporting, or guesswork, leaders now have continuous visual and sensor data that shows exactly what is happening on their sites, moment by moment. And most importantly, workers get to see their contributions reflected honestly and proudly every day."

Both solutions are designed for fast deployment, immediate ease of use, and full compatibility with existing systems. With Site Manager as the central command platform and the Prism Vision Badge acting as each worker's eyes on the ground, Tesseract delivers a complete operational picture that strengthens safety, transparency, and pride in craft across any job site.

About Tesseract Ventures

Tesseract is an American invention company that builds advanced hardware, software, and AI driven systems for construction, defense, critical infrastructure, and Agriculture. The company develops integrated platforms that combine real time sensing, digital twins, robotics, and intelligent automation to give organizations a complete operational picture of their sites. Tesseract works closely with field teams, military partners, and enterprise clients to create technologies that are practical, reliable, and designed to improve safety, clarity, and productivity.

