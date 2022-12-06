TessPay Announces Acquisition of Create.iF

Established over 15 years, this company provides TessPay with expansion opportunities into construction industry with large multi-year commercial contracts

The acquired business is expected to generate significant monthly revenue

FORT MYERS, Fla., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TessPay, ("the Company"), owner of secure payments platform including Smart Contracts and Automated Payments, today announced that it has acquired Create.iF, a multi-disciplinary UK construction and property consultancy.

Create.iF is a multi-disciplinary consultancy offering services to the construction and property industry, including Development Management, Fund Monitoring, Cost Modelling, Employers Representative, Quantity Surveying, Construction Management and specialist contract advice.

The team at Create.iF have the expertise to engage with a project at any stage and move through the development process as efficiently and economically as possible.

This acquisition will provide TessPay the ability to expand beyond their wholesale telecom business that processes approximately $20 million in monthly cross border voice calls, leveraging Create.iF's clients and industry experience to facilitate financing transactions for major construction projects.

"The acquisition of Create.iF opens up incredible expansion opportunities for our company," says CEO of TessPay, Jeff Mason. "With Create.iF's involvement in the construction industry added to our extensive fintech reach, we will have the ability to provide our services across a wider range of industries and audiences. Our online platforms, combined with Create.iF's capabilities, will enhance the customer experience by creating a smooth, easy, and accessible way to get their projects completed in a timely and cost-effective manner."

"Create.iF have been advocates for improving transparency and efficiency in the flow of information and funds in construction projects for many years," says MD of Create.iF, Matt Butler. "We have developed many robust processes that benefit our investor, developer and contractor clients and are excited to be part of TessPay's Property Technology offering to the sector by blending fintech expertise with our industry experience."

In addition to this announcement, TessPay is also actively engaged with investment bankers to obtain a listing on NASDAQ in early 2023.

About TessPay

TessPay operates a secure payments platform that combines Smart Contracts and Automated Payments to guarantee daily settlements for wholesale telecom carriers. The TessPay system offers liquidity that allows lender funding, payment assurance, fraud mitigation, and secure transparency throughout each step of every transaction. Smart Contracts create a much-needed automation in the processing of settlements for wholesale traffic between international carriers. This allows operators to spend time building their businesses and not chasing money.

About Create.iF

Founded in 2005 and based in Birmingham, England, Create.iF offer knowledge and expertise to enable clients to create the design, finance, procurement and management strategies required to control their construction activities and deliver projects.

Create.iF is a unique business offering a diverse range of 'consultancy led - technology supported' services, developed from a wide variety of contracting experiences, to progress a project from concept through to completion.

